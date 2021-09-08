LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Growing a stronger family, one shared meal at a time

Great reasons for trying to increase family meal but to be successful you need a plan. Keep in mind that not every family meal has to be an evening meal. You could plan family breakfast for the weekend days. A picnic lunch on a non-school day could be part of your plan. The point is by not locking yourself into one particular meal period, you open up the possibilities of what you can accomplish.

Begin by determining which days of the week you are most likely preparing a meal. Once you have done this, think of the foods that you would like to prepare. Get feedback from all the family members on meal ideas, this helps guarantee that the choices made are universally liked by all. After you have decided on your meal options review what items you already have in your pantry or freezer and then make your grocery list.

I try to make quick meals during the week and leave the more complex recipes for the weekend. I also like to have minimal clean-up so doing meals in the crock-pot, sheet pan, air fryer, grill or pressure cooker can help make cleaning fast. The internet can bring you a roundup of recipes to try. Be specific in your keywords. If you want something with minimal ingredients, try a search such as “5-ingredient chicken recipe.” The more you narrow down what you are looking for the easier to find the right recipe.