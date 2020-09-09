LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Healthy People 2030 – a look ahead

I have started looking at 2021 Planners – I am so over 2020 right now.
Another group that is looking ahead is the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency recently announced its Healthy People 2030 initiatives.
Since 1980, the Healthy People initiative has set goals and measurable objectives to improve health and well-being in the United States. Each decade the group builds on knowledge learned from the previous decades to address emerging public health issues and challenges.
An interdisciplinary team developed national health objectives and targets for the next 10 years with the end goal of having made measurable change by 2030. The objectives chosen focus on the most high-impact public health issues. For the first time, social determinants of health are targeted. This includes looking at how the conditions where people live, work and play affect their health and well-being.
For the 2030 Healthy People targets, 355 core objectives have been identified. This is streamlined from the more than 1,000 core objectives in the 2020 goals. This reduction has allowed for more targeted focus for the objectives and was aided by combining some crossover objectives.
These objectives are divided into three categories. They are core, developmental and research. Here is the difference between the three:
• CORE – Represents high-priority public health issues with evidence-based interventions. These are associated with measurable outcomes and have valid, reliable, nationally representative data.
• DEVELOPMENTAL – Represents high-priority public health issues with evidence-based interventions. There is NO reliable baseline data currently for these objectives.
• RESEARCH – Represents public health issues with high health or economic burden or significant disparities between populations but there are no established evidence-based interventions.
A developmental or research objective could become a core objective in the future as it is studied throughout the decade and data or evidence-based interventions are established. The objectives are divided into several targeted areas.
There are five targeted areas of focus for 2030. These include health conditions, health behaviors, populations, settings and systems and social determinants of health. To give you a better idea of what these include we will take a closer look at each.
Health conditions is an A to Z list of health conditions that could use improvement. From chronic conditions such as asthma and diabetes to pregnancy and childbirth, overweight and obesity and respiratory disease, there are many topics covered. A specific goal for this area of focus is to increase the proportion of persons diagnosed with diabetes who ever receive formal education. Currently, that number is 51.7%; the 2030 goal is 55.2%.
Health behaviors references things like emergency preparedness, safe food handling, drug and alcohol use, sleep and physical activity. One of the objectives for this category is to reduce the rate of motor vehicle crashes due to drowsy driving. In 2017 there were 2.8 vehicular crashes per 100,000,000 miles traveled that involved drowsy driving. The 2030 target is decrease to 2.2 vehicular crashes per 100,000,000 miles traveled.
Populations address issues across the ages – from infant to teenager, adult to older adult and men versus women. It also addresses special populations such as LGBT, people with disabilities and people in the workforce. One of the goals in this area is to increase the proportion of students with disabilities who are usually in regular education programs. In the 2017-2018 school year, students with disabilities aged 6-21 years spent at least 80% of their time in regular education programs 63.5% of the time. The 2030 target is 73.3%.
Settings and systems focus on areas such as community, health care, hospitals, housing, schools and transportation. A community goal is to reduce household food insecurity and in doing so reduce hunger. In 2018, 11.1% of households reported food insecurity. The 2030 target is a reduction to 6%.
Social determinants of health is the newest target added to the Healthy People goals. It addresses things related to economic stability, access to and quality of education and health care, as well as social and community context. A goal related to health care is to increase the proportion of adults who get recommended evidence-based preventive health care. In 2015, only 8% of adults aged 35 and older received all of the recommended preventive services. For 2030, the target is 10.9%.
It takes a concerted effort to make an impact on the health and well-being of our communities. Organizations, workplaces and communities made up of people like me and you are what will help us reach these Healthy People 2030 objectives. I mentioned earlier that there are 355 core objectives. That is a whole lot of stuff to work on.
Take a look at the Healthy People 2030 information at health.gov/healthypeople for more information. All of the information provided in this article can be found with more detail at this website.
