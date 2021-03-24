LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Hopping into a Healthy Easter

If you are dining out, look for foods that do not come covered in sauces and gravies and ask for condiments to be served on the side. This allows you to control ingredients. If you are at a buffet, make sure that you looked to see what is available on the line before you start loading your plate. We often start at one end and get to the other and find that we have overloaded.

If you have young ones in need of an Easter basket, choose more non-food items instead of loading it up with all the candy. Jump ropes, sidewalk chalk, Frisbees and balls are all ways to get your little ones outside and moving around.

Finding ways to incorporate more physical activity is good for the whole family.

Besides your Easter Egg hunt, plan a family bike ride or trip to the park. If the wind is right, make it a kite flying day. When you do choose candy for the basket, stick with smaller portioned items and make a deal on how much can be eaten each day. The big bunnies look adorable but are likely more candy than your child needs.