LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Immune support

One of the biggest bits of misinformation that I have seen deals with your immune system.

Stories continuously are circulating on how to boost your immune system, the best foods to eat to keep from getting the coronavirus and how to cure it with food once you have it.

Let’s look at some basics on your immune system and what we should be focusing on with regards to nutrition.

Your immune system is a defense system. It is very complex but is mainly tasked with detecting a wide variety of agents and distinguishing them from your body’s own healthy tissue. For example, it would detect a virus and defend your body against it. We know that pathogens can mutate and change and sometimes escape the notice of your immune system – this is when the disease kicks in. Again, this does not mean that every mutated pathogen is going to cause illness, because your immune system has some adapting mechanisms, too, but sometimes illness does arise.

You cannot boost your immune system, and you wouldn’t want to. Why not? Ask anyone with an autoimmune disease. A supercharged or overactive immune system is not necessarily a good thing. If we threw your immune system into overdrive, we could potentially cause more harm to ourselves.