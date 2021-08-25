LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Intuitive eating in times of stress

The fifth principle is to respect your fullness. This partners up with the second principle. You have to know when it’s time to eat, but also to know when you’ve had enough. Take a moment during your meal to really assess how you are feeling. Did you already have enough? Do you need more? Like many of you, I grew up in a house where we were encouraged to clean our plates. The reality is that we are usually satisfied with less than the whole thing.

Discover the satisfaction factor is the sixth principle. This is being more mindful of taste and texture. Eating should be an experience. It should not be a rushed, eat-it-now-and-taste-it-later event.

Honor your feelings without using food is the seventh principle and in a society where we reward ourselves with food this is a tough one. We eat for many reasons that have nothing to do with hunger. We’re bored, lonely, scared and angry. Finding ways to deal with all of these emotions is important and can help you limit your use of food as the answer.