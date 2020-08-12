LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: It is a different kind of school year

Without a doubt, this school year will be very different. While some people might send their children back for face-to-face, in-person learning, others might opt for learning virtually.
There is no right or wrong decision. It is truly a personal one. However, regardless of what type of schooling you choose, making sure you start your student off right for the school year should begin with nutrition.
One thing that I have observed over the past few months in my outpatient practice is weight gain in many of the children that I have seen and with that a lack of structure in their day. If your decision is to do virtual school, you will need to make sure that you have some “house rules” for when meal or snack time occurs as well as what acceptable choices are available.
Let me side-step for a moment and say that in general we need to be guided by our hunger and satiety cues, so setting specific times can go against this. We also must recognize that many people, without some level of structure, can find themselves caught up in a day-long feeding frenzy. Finding a happy balance is our ultimate goal.
We know breakfast is important. In fact, for years, studies have shown that breakfast eaters have higher school attendance, less tardiness and fewer hunger-induced stomach aches in the morning. Children who eat breakfast tend to test better, concentrate better and are better at problem-solving and muscle coordination.
As we continue to see high levels of childhood overweight and obesity, it is important to note that studies show that breakfast eaters are less likely to become overweight. Simple but healthy breakfast ideas include cheese toast made with whole grain toast, iron-fortified cereal with skim or low-fat milk and fruit, peanut butter on whole grain toast or waffles or lean ham on a toasted whole wheat English Muffin.
Do not be afraid to think outside the box. Plenty of people do not care for typical breakfast foods. Your body does not know breakfast food from lunch or supper foods. If leftovers are more the thing in your house – go for it! The important thing is to start the day with a little bit of nourishment.
By midday, an energy boost is needed to get through the afternoon. If your child eats lunch provided by the school, familiarize yourself with the menu and keep a copy so you can discuss what food items they might choose. Encourage your children to choose fruits, vegetables, lean meats and whole grains. Low-fat milk is a great option, too.
If you are learning at home, consider mimicking the school menu. This is a good starting point to planning lunch menus with a little less effort. If the school menu does not work for you, then plan ahead for lunches so you are not impulsively throwing something together without considering its nutritional value.
Food safety is important for keeping your child healthy as well. If you pack a lunch, be sure you include a cold pack if you have perishable food items or freeze a beverage the night before. It will keep the food items cold and be ready to drink at lunch time.
Some healthy lunch ideas include sandwiches made with peanut butter, cheese or lean meats. Choose other bread options such as tortilla, pitas and sandwich thins or bagels as alternatives. Veggie sticks with low-fat dip or dressing, yogurt, fresh or canned fruit cups and pasta salad are also good choices. Canned fruit cups should be packed in juice, not syrup. Other “treats” for the lunch box include string-cheese, low-fat pudding, flavored gelatin or oatmeal raisin cookies.
After-school snacks are another important consideration, especially if your child participates in sports or other after-school events. After-school snacks should include both protein and carbohydrates. Some good ideas for afternoon snacks include peanut butter and sliced apples or bananas on whole wheat bread; low-fat yogurt with fruit; half of a whole wheat English Muffin topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, heated in the microwave; veggies with low-fat dip or hummus, snack cheeses or a low-fat pudding cup.
If your child is learning at home and will not be participating in any after school events, be sure to plan time for physical activity. Children under the age of 18 should participate in a minimum of 60 minutes of exercise every day.
Historically, classroom events have popped up throughout the year. This might look different this year, but if your child has an event, look for ways to make the options healthier. Food allergies are a little more widespread these days, so check in advance with your child’s teacher to make sure there are no children with food allergies. This will help guide what you provide for the class.
Some healthier classroom treats include foods such as fruit kebobs, fruit snacks made with 100% fruit juice, mini peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made with cookie cutters or celery stalks filled with peanut butter and topped with raisins (also known as ants on a log).
Treats do not always have to revolve around food. Stickers, pencils and other colorful school items are always a hit as well.
Regardless of which learning format you are choosing this school year, having a strong nutrition plan will help your student be successful. Eating well provides a great foundation for both academic and athletic achievement.
I love to see children getting involved in the kitchen. Let them help with meal planning and preparation. This can be a great way to get them more engaged in healthy eating and set them up for future success.
If you need more tips and tricks for a healthy school year, you can reach me at Kimberly.Alton@cprmc.com.
Until next time … Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.