LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: It’s time for your seventh month challenge

I always think July is a great time to look at your health efforts for the first half of the year and see if you can close out the second half even stronger. For the past several years, I have issued my Seventh Month Challenge to give you an opportunity to reflect and set some goals for the rest of the year.

This year has brought many challenges, as last year did, but as we begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel and some things get back to normal, now is the time to set your sights on better days ahead. There are still six months for you to knock your health goals out of the park.

First, you need a goal or a specific task to focus on. When you have a broad idea – such as you want to be healthier – it is much harder to achieve versus when you pick something more defined. For instance, instead of “be healthier” you can make the goal “walk for 30 minutes three times a week.”

When setting goals, do not bite off more than you can chew. I generally suggest limiting yourself to two goals at a time. I also suggest choosing one that will be easier to attain and one that might make you have to stretch a little bit. We all like to be the champion, right? Choosing something that will not be as hard to achieve gives you that positive reinforcement early on. That makes the stretch goal not feel quite as daunting.