LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: It’s time for your seventh month challenge

I always think July is a great time to look at your health efforts for the first half of the year and see if you can close out the second half even stronger. For the past several years, I have issued my Seventh Month Challenge to give you an opportunity to reflect and set some goals for the rest of the year.
This year has brought many challenges, as last year did, but as we begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel and some things get back to normal, now is the time to set your sights on better days ahead. There are still six months for you to knock your health goals out of the park.
First, you need a goal or a specific task to focus on. When you have a broad idea – such as you want to be healthier – it is much harder to achieve versus when you pick something more defined. For instance, instead of “be healthier” you can make the goal “walk for 30 minutes three times a week.”
When setting goals, do not bite off more than you can chew. I generally suggest limiting yourself to two goals at a time. I also suggest choosing one that will be easier to attain and one that might make you have to stretch a little bit. We all like to be the champion, right? Choosing something that will not be as hard to achieve gives you that positive reinforcement early on. That makes the stretch goal not feel quite as daunting.
Each year, I offer a few suggestions of things that you can do to improve your health and wellbeing. My No. 1 for this time of year is to eat more fruits and vegetables. There is no better time than summertime to cash in on all the tasty produce that is available this time of year, and you get more bang for your nutritional buck when you buy local, in-season produce.
I always choose plenty of tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, beans, corn, peaches, berries and melons. Loaded with a variety of vitamins and minerals and tasting their best in season, you just can’t go wrong with eating more of these. Your local extension office is a great resource for finding information about growing your own.
We all could stand to cut down on excess sodium in our diets, and what better way than to utilize fresh herbs. You can plant your own herb garden with little more than some pots and soil. Herbs can also be purchased in smaller quantities at most grocery stores, giving you an opportunity to try them before you grow the whole plant.
Something else your body cannot survive without: water. Some days I do really well with drinking plenty of water, and other days not so much. Your body is mostly made of water, so it would like you to give it a refill. Figuring out how you best drink it is up to you. Some people have a favorite glass. Some prefer the bottled variety. Some like it ice cold while others are good with ambient water. There are sparkling waters if you like a little fizz and numerous flavors to try if you need to perk it up a little.
We know from multiple studies that in general we are not as physically active as we need to be. For cardiac health, the recommendation is 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week or 75 minutes of moderate to hard intensity activity per week. If you are planning a staycation, there are plenty of activities to do in our area. From hiking through Kalmia Gardens, splashing around at Neptune Park or utilizing one of our lakes for other water fun, there are plenty of options to get you outside and moving your body.
If you are going away for a vacation this year because last year it did not happen and this year it is a must, make sure you plan some physical activity into your day as well. Nobody said you had to run a marathon while you were on vacation, but moving your body daily is important and should be a part of your daily routine.
While the kids are out of school for the summer, take an opportunity to make memories in the kitchen, too. I have seen an increase in childhood overweight and obesity during the pandemic. Having meals together as a family has value. This is an opportunity to teach your children basic life skills, but also a time when you can connect and have meaningful conversations without the distractions of electronics.
If you are not ready to bring the kids in the kitchen to prepare a meal, then consider making some healthy snacks together. Summer treats can be fun, but we need to find balance in the types of snacks we keep around. Fruits and vegetables, low-fat yogurts and snack cheeses are just a few options for healthier snacks. For more snack ideas, search eatright.org/nutritiontipsheets.
Life continuously evolves around us. With the past year and a half of dealing with the pandemic, it feels good to get back to some of our normal activities. To enjoy them to the fullest, we must stay healthy. Take a moment to inventory your health habits – you have six months to finish this year off feeling your best.