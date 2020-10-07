LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Let’s talk cancer prevention

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is the month that the pink ribbon comes out on display and reminds us to do our monthly self-exams and get screening mammograms.
Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women. The average risk for a woman to develop breast cancer at some time in her life is 13%. Currently 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer sometime during her life.
For 2020, the American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer, about 48,530 new cases of carcinoma in situ (this is a non-invasive and earliest form of breast cancer) and approximately 42,170 deaths from breast cancer.
This year, new diagnosis of breast cancer in men is estimated to be 2,620 cases, and approximately 520 men will die from breast cancer. The average risk for a man to develop breast cancer in his lifetime is 1 in 833.
There are many different types of breast cancers. Very early breast cancer is ductal carcinoma in situ. In this cancer, the cells are only found inside the ducts that carry milk to the nipple.
Lobular carcinoma in situ starts in the glands that make milk but does not go through the walls of the glands. It’s is not actually cancer, but women with this are at higher risk of getting breast cancer.
Invasive ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer. It starts in the milk duct and grows through the wall into the nearby breast tissue. It can spread to other parts of your body, too.
Invasive lobular carcinoma is a breast cancer that starts in your milk glands and can spread to other parts of the body.
Inflammatory breast cancer is rarer. Usually there is no lump or tumor, but the breast may look red or feel warm, and the skin can take on an orange peel like appearance.
The reality is nobody wakes up wishing for a cancer diagnosis. Doing the things we can do to help prevent it are key. The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) has 10 recommendations for cancer prevention. Their message is that people should strive to follow as many recommendations as possible, but any changes made can help.
In no particular order, here are the AICR’s recommendations:
• Be a healthy weight. Keep your weight within the healthy range and avoid weight gain in adult life.
• Be physically active. Walk more and sit less. Be physically active as part of everyday life.
• Eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits and beans. Make these foods as a major part of your usual daily diet.
• Limit consumption of red and processed meat. Eat no more than moderate amounts of red meat such as beef, pork or lamb. Eat little, if any, processed meats.
• Limit consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks. Drink mostly water and unsweetened drinks.
• Limit consumption of “fast foods” and other processed foods high in fat, starches, or sugars. Limiting these foods help control calories and maintain a healthy weight.
• Limit alcohol consumption. For cancer prevention, it is best not to drink alcohol.
• For mothers: Breastfeed your baby, if you can. Breastfeeding is good for both mom and baby.
• After a cancer diagnosis: Follow our recommendations if you can. Check with your health professional about what is right for you.
• Do not use supplements for cancer prevention. Aim to meet nutritional needs through diet alone.
These recommendations are not exclusive to breast cancer prevention. In fact, many of these recommendations will result in a decrease in intake of sodium, saturated fats and trans fats – the same recommendations we give for living a heart healthy lifestyle.
Besides these recommendations, we know that performing monthly self-exams and getting screening mammograms as recommended by your health provider are the must-dos for early detection.
Early detection means early intervention, and this can make a world of difference in outcomes. In fact, death rates in women over 50 declined by 1.3% per year (2013 -2017, American Cancer Society) and this was thought to be in part due to early diagnosis along with better treatment options.
Cancer prevention is a call to action. It is learning about cancer types and signs and symptoms and then taking actual steps to change lifestyle habits.
Take another look at that list of 10 recommendations. Which one are you going to start working on today?
Until next time … Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
