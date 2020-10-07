LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Let’s talk cancer prevention

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is the month that the pink ribbon comes out on display and reminds us to do our monthly self-exams and get screening mammograms.

Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women. The average risk for a woman to develop breast cancer at some time in her life is 13%. Currently 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer sometime during her life.

For 2020, the American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer, about 48,530 new cases of carcinoma in situ (this is a non-invasive and earliest form of breast cancer) and approximately 42,170 deaths from breast cancer.

This year, new diagnosis of breast cancer in men is estimated to be 2,620 cases, and approximately 520 men will die from breast cancer. The average risk for a man to develop breast cancer in his lifetime is 1 in 833.

There are many different types of breast cancers. Very early breast cancer is ductal carcinoma in situ. In this cancer, the cells are only found inside the ducts that carry milk to the nipple.