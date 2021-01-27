LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Make Every Bite Count: dietary guidelines for Americans

For more than 100 years, the federal government has provided advice on what to eat and drink.
In the 1970s, the Senate Committee on Nutrition and Human Needs came to be a bridge between agriculture and labor and public welfare. The early focus of this committee was to look at ways to end hunger, but as the focus on disease and disease prevention took hold, it evolved into looking at the impact of nutrition on overall health.
In 1980, the first Dietary Guidelines for Americans was released collaboratively by the USDA and HHS. Since that time, these two departments have been tasked with investigating the scientific evidence and releasing updated guidelines every five years. The current edition for 2020 to 2025 is the ninth edition to be published.
It is interesting to note that this edition is directed at all Americans from birth through older adulthood including those at risk of chronic diseases, and to promote health and reduce the risk of chronic disease. Prior editions were specific to those 2 years of age and older. And with its “Make Every Bite Count” slogan, it also gives a call to action.
The foods and drinks we consume do have a huge impact on our health. You can start on the right path by following the four guidelines.
The first is to follow a healthy dietary pattern at every stage of life. This is important, because we know that our needs change as we go through different life stages.
The second guideline is to customize and enjoy nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budgetary considerations. That is a fancy way of saying choose foods that provide your body with nutrition that include foods that you like to eat, foods that you customarily eat as part of your culture and that fit into your budget.
When we choose foods we like, we tend to eat them more. Makes sense, right? But we want to make sure we are focusing on foods we like that actually provide a little more bang for our buck on the nutrition front.
We also do not want to ignore our culture (anybody just eat black-eyed peas and greens for New Years?) – whether it is a culture within this great country or a culture brought over by our relatives, we should honor that as well.
Finally, it should go without saying that we all have a budget that we need to stick with, and our food choices generally reflect that as well.
The third guideline is to focus on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages and stay within calorie limits. There is the bubble buster. Portion control still matters. Not overeating is still important. When you provide your body with all of the nutrients it needs, there really is not a lot of wiggle room for extra sweets and fats.
The fourth guideline is to limit foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium and to limit alcoholic beverages. The evidence shows clearly that excess fat sugar, and sodium contribute to health issues. In our fast-food, convenience-is-king society, they are stars of the show. Limiting these is important to our overall health and should be something we pay attention to.
A few key principles already touched on but worth mentioning again are to 1) meet nutritional needs primarily from nutrient-dense foods and beverages, 2) choose a variety of options from each food group and 3) pay attention to portion size.
The importance of choosing a variety of foods within a group cannot be stated too much. When we limit our options within a group, we are limiting our intake of nutrients. With fruits and vegetables, we always encourage choosing lots of colors. The same rule applies within the other food groups. From proteins, we do not just want red meat but also poultry, fish and non-meat protein sources.
Grains are no different. The wider the variety, the more likely you are to obtain all of the nutrients that this group has to offer. Limiting your intake to one or two food items within a group probably will mean you are missing out on key nutrients.
Developing a healthy eating pattern in early years might mean less health issues over a lifetime. It is the overall pattern of eating not just one meal or one day that affects health but the pattern over time. It is never too early or too late to begin making better choices.
Until next time … live healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.