LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Nutrition supplements and COVID-19

Since we entered this pandemic, I do not think a week has gone by without someone asking me about supplements to take.
From vitamins such as C and D to minerals like zinc to other products like elderberry syrup, I have heard it all. It is very important to note that there is no research that supports the use of any supplement to specifically protect you from COVID-19.
So, what do we know? We know that it is important to keep your immune system healthy for it to do its job of providing you with some protection against invading pathogens. This includes bacteria, toxins and viruses. The best ways to support a healthy immune system is through good nutrition, proper rest and physical activity.
From the beginning of the pandemic, several vitamins and supplements have been tossed around as potentially playing a role in prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Unfortunately, there is not enough good research data (if you read my article a few weeks back, you know we are talking about randomized control trials) to provide a definitive answer.
Looking at the possibilities, we see several that come out as front-runners and a few that we need to leave alone. The front-runners include vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc. On the leave-it-alone side of that equation, we see supplements such as garlic, echinacea, elderberry, colloidal silver and oleandrin.
Vitamin D has been getting a lot of press lately. We see a deficiency of vitamin D listed as a risk factor for worsening of disease. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with a higher incidence of acute respiratory infections. It is also hypothesized that supplementing with vitamin D can help improve response to antiviral treatments.
Many recent publications have suggested that everyone take a vitamin D supplement. My suggestion – speak with your physician. Have your vitamin D level checked, and if you require a supplement, let that be determined by your provider. Vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin and can be stored in your body, and while we do not want levels to be too low, we also do not want to create a situation where it gets too high either.
Vitamin C has long been touted as the cure for the common cold. It is true that it is an antioxidant with an impact on immune function. The important thing to note with vitamin C is that most of the treatment for COVID-19 has involved the use of high dose intravenous vitamin C.
Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, and your body cannot store it. Unfortunately, high doses of this vitamin will get you lots of vitamin C in your urine but not in your body. There currently are clinical trials underway in the United States studying the effectiveness in intravenous vitamin C as a treatment option.
Zinc is a mineral that plays a role in immune function, particularly in fighting infection. Zinc deficiency increases inflammation and has a negative impact on the production of antibodies. Antibodies are protein components of the immune system that circulate in the blood. They identify foreign substances like viruses and bacteria and neutralize them. Then these antibodies stick around to make sure the bad stuff does not come back.
The question mark with zinc: Does it help with COVID-19? Because of the potential for zinc to decrease the replication of coronavirus, it is being further studied. It is also questionable whether it can help protect against respiratory illnesses and reduce duration of these type infections.
On the leave-it-alone side, we see supplements such as garlic and echinacea. While neither will necessarily cause harm, there are no studies to show any benefit with COVID-19. Elderberry, which has gained a lot of popularity over the past few years during flu season, has no studies to support its use with COVID-19. The few studies that have been conducted in respiratory viruses in general have been small. There have been promising test tube results with influenza, but this does not translate over to real people.
On the more dangerous side of the equation are colloidal silver and oleandrin. Colloidal silver products are not considered safe or effective. These products are tiny silver particles usually suspended in liquid. This is the same silver found in silverware and jewelry. There is no known purpose for putting this in your body.
Silver can build up in your body. Taken over long periods of time, this can cause a blue-gray discoloration of your skin, eyes, nails, gums and internal organs. This usually is a permanent change, and with no sound science behind it, it is not worth using.
Oleandrin is a compound found in the oleander plant. While the plant, which is more shrub-like, has pretty flowers, every bit of it is poisonous. Use of this has been known to cause nausea, vomiting and an irregular heartbeat, which in some cases can lead to death. Research is being conducted on its use, but at this time we are a long way from trialing it on humans.
We all want this virus to go away or at least become something we know how to treat. There are a lot of ideas floating around and even more research being conducted. Again, to have a strong immune system, eat a healthy diet, get adequate rest and exercise. If you suspect you might be deficient in vitamin D or any other nutrient deficiency, have a discussion with your medical provider before you just grab the first bottle of supplement at the store.
If you have other topics you would like me to address, send me an email at Kimberly.Alton@cprmc.com.
Until next time … Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
