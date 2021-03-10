LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Personalize Your Plate

There are a vast variety of foods within each food group to choose from, so your options are limitless. So here is your starting point. Think about the food groups and which foods you like from those groups. Then start mixing and matching foods to get to the meals you actually like and will eat.

Start with fruits and vegetables. Nothing has changed in our recommendation – we still want you to fill half of your plate.

If you are picky, I have two challenges for you. If, for example, you only eat apples and oranges, then try a different variety. If you have always been a Red Delicious or Granny Smith kind of person, choose a Gala, or my favorite, a Honey Crisp. Each variety has different flavors and textures and, believe it or not, slightly different nutrients. The same goes for changing up the orange variety.

On the vegetable side, I have often found that people do not venture out of their comfort zone because they do not know how to prepare them. The internet can be a great resource. Search for a recipe for a roasted vegetable, steamed or sauteed, and air fried (if you have one). Then prepare the same vegetable all three ways and see which way you like best. Get your whole family involved – it can be a great experiment.