Live Healthy Hartsville: Ringing in the New Year

They say time flies and that is no joke. If you are like me, you feel as if this year just started and is now coming to an end. Many people take this last bit of time before the new year to reflect on how this past year has gone, but to also look forward to this next year and determine what we would like to happen. Some people call these resolutions. Some call them goals. Whichever you call them take a few moments to put some good thought into how you envision your 2022.

When you start planning out your new year the best advice I can give is to start where you are. Look at where you are ending this year. Did you stay healthy this past year? Do you have any chronic illness like diabetes that is out of control? Did you have financial goals you were trying to meet? How about your relationships? Anything toxic that you need to let go? Don’t forget spiritual health. Your body and soul both need nourishment – did you provide for it last year? Fitness? Did you exercise your body?

Once you know where you are, you can begin to formulate what the next steps need to be.