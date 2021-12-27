Live Healthy Hartsville: Ringing in the New Year

They say time flies and that is no joke. If you are like me, you feel as if this year just started and is now coming to an end. Many people take this last bit of time before the new year to reflect on how this past year has gone, but to also look forward to this next year and determine what we would like to happen. Some people call these resolutions. Some call them goals. Whichever you call them take a few moments to put some good thought into how you envision your 2022.
When you start planning out your new year the best advice I can give is to start where you are. Look at where you are ending this year. Did you stay healthy this past year? Do you have any chronic illness like diabetes that is out of control? Did you have financial goals you were trying to meet? How about your relationships? Anything toxic that you need to let go? Don’t forget spiritual health. Your body and soul both need nourishment – did you provide for it last year? Fitness? Did you exercise your body?
Once you know where you are, you can begin to formulate what the next steps need to be.
Many of us choose health as a component to our goals. We begin thinking of ways we want to live healthier, be stronger, or be slimmer. We start the year off with great intentions, but without the right steps in place we may often find our attempt less than successful and our momentum falling by the wayside. Here are a few tips to help you crush your health and fitness goals.
In goal-setting you first must have a goal in mind. That seems obvious, but sometimes we choose a goal that is too vague or too broad, such as “I am going to get healthy in 2022.” Great goal, but how are you going to get there? How do you get from point A to point B? Your best bet is to make a SMART goal. SMART is an acronym that stands for Small, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely.
Taking our goal of getting fit we can begin to build it SMART by saying “I’m going to walk for 10 minutes three days per week.” We now have a small goal (walking) that is measurable and achievable (10 minutes) that is realistic (three days) and timely (each week). Walking five minutes for even one day per week is a huge change for some. The same can be done with eating habits. If you absolutely never eat green vegetables it would be unrealistic to say you are going to eat them every day of the week. Start with adding them to lunch two days each week and build from there.
Your goal should be personal to you. Remember we are going to start where we are. After all, who wants to fail? When you set a goal that is achievable and you are successful then you become more willing to try more and do more. At the end of the day, that is what it takes to reach our goals. Remember, your beliefs plus your actions will equal your outcomes. If you believe you can do it, and you put effort into doing it then you’re going to be successful.
A few tips for starting your year off with a healthy eating plan includes, first, having a plan. Make a menu for the week, and then make your shopping list based on your menu. This will help you avoid adding unnecessary items to your shopping cart and always have the right ingredients on hand for a healthy meal. While you are at the grocery store, shop the outer aisles for the least processed items and look for whole foods (rice versus rice mixes) on the inner aisles.
Avoid diets that eliminate whole food groups. Our bodies are fine tuned machines and it takes all the right ingredients to keep everything running smoothly. Plans that eliminate foods are always eliminating nutrients that we need. Focus on a more plant-based diet. The MyPlate icon from the USDA encourages us to make half of our plate fruits and vegetables, a fourth of our plate whole grains and a fourth of our plate proteins. More information on this can be found at www.choosemyplate.gov.
In year two of COVID, it is also important that we pay special attention to our mental health. These have been stressful years with major changes to our lives and lifestyles. We have lost many family members and friends and have had to navigate our way into the world as it is now. And, just when you think you have it figured out, something changes yet again. We are adaptable people and generally resilient, but even the toughest of us struggle. Be kind to yourself and each other.
There are two times of the year that I like to sit back and reflect on my goals and where I am. One is Spring. The other is New Year’s. Take a few moments to reflect on last year and begin planning goals for the upcoming year. Make your goals SMART for the best opportunity at success. Give yourself some grace in 2022, if you have let all your early good habits fall by the wayside – start over. There is no rule that you must wait until next New Year’s Day. Until next time … live healthy!