LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Summer abundance

Tomatoes are up first. I love a tomato sandwich, but I also cannot resist grabbing a handful of grape tomatoes and nibbling on them like I would grapes. Tomatoes have many health benefits and are loaded with nutrients.

Vitamin C is much higher in a summer tomato than a winter tomato. They are also loaded with phytochemicals such as beta carotene, caffeic and ferulic acid as well as chlorogenic acid. All of these may have cancer-fighting or protective properties

Tomatoes are also high in lycopene. Lycopene may prevent cell damage that leads to heart attacks as well as offer protection against prostate cancer. Lycopene is best absorbed from concentrated forms of tomato such as tomato paste or sauce, ketchup, tomato juice or tomato soup.

I also grabbed some small pickling cucumbers. I love sliced cucumbers by themselves or with some vinegar. On the hot days of summer, cucumbers offer a high amount of water as well as vitamin C. Keep the peels on your cucumber to increase your fiber intake. Cucumbers can be pretty versatile, too. They can be used on salads or sandwiches. They can be pickled or you can add them to your water for a little agua fresca.