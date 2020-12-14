LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: The 12 Days of Christmas – The Pandemic Year

Christmas is quickly approaching, and each year I distribute my version of the 12 Days of Christmas. I created this long ago and have updated it over the years to reflect the changes in the world of health and nutrition.
In an unprecedented year for most of us, it was important to me to share this with you. I did not write a big scientific paper, and some of this is certainly light-hearted, but the message is sincere. I hope you enjoy.
On the first day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 1 day. If we have learned nothing else this year, I hope we have learned that each day is a special day. None of us were promised tomorrow, so enjoy every single moment of every single day. This Christmas try to live each day, one day at a time and work on being present – not perfect.
On the second day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 2 goals. I never recommend making more than 2 goals at a time. While this year has derailed so many of our plans, it is still important to have some goals to focus on. Progress is progress, no matter how slow, so set your goals and keep striving to hit them.
On the third day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 3 French hens. I am not sure I even know what a French hen is, but once again the Mediterranean diet has topped the list this year of “best” diets. We have talked about the many benefits of this diet in the past. We know that following this type of lifestyle helps improve fertility, depression, diabetes, heart disease and a host of other medical complaints. This is not just a diet but a lifestyle, too. It is plant forward (not vegetarian), includes social time and physical activity. Embracing this lifestyle is just plain good for you.
On the fourth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 4 words of wisdom for a healthy year – wash up, mask up. On repeat this year, we have heard the importance of washing your hands and wearing your mask. We know that these two things help stop the spread of the virus. Ask any health care worker who has been in the trenches for months!
On the fifth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 5 days of exercise. The recommendations for exercise did not change with the pandemic. We still want to strive for approximately 150 minutes per week. This is the equivalent of 5 days of 30-minute exercise periods. We know that COVID-19 has affected people’s lungs – so get those good deep breaths going.
On the sixth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 6 geese-a-laying. I do not really have those to give either, but another thing we discovered during this pandemic is that we have supply chain issues. You may want to think about how you can live a more self-sufficient, sustainable life. Whether you plant a garden or raise some chickens – think about ways that you can become more self-sufficient. There are plenty of online resources to help you get started.
On the seventh day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 7 swans a swimming (wrong song, I have no swans)! Keep in mind that exercise comes in many forms, and when things shut down earlier in the year, we had to start thinking outside the box about how we were going to get our exercise. The only limits to what you can do are self-imposed.
On the eighth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 8 days in a week to accomplish all the things! Disclaimer: I cannot do this, but would you make your days more meaningful if you had an extra one? I throw this out every year as a reminder that we all get the same 24 hours in a day. What are you doing with yours?
On the ninth day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 9 letters that spell G-R-A-T-I-T-U-D-E. I encourage everyone and remind myself constantly that we have so much to be grateful for. Take time each day to count your blessings. Even on your worst day there is still something to be thankful for.
On the 10th day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 10 special letters: R-E-S-I-L-I-E-N-C-E. Resilience means recognizing the good but acknowledging the bad. Our power lies not in what we can or cannot control around us but how we react to it. Building resilience is one of the most important things we can do for our mental health.
On the 11th day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 11 letters that spell very important words: S-E-L-F – C-O-N-T-R-O-L! We need this in our life, whether it is watching your portion sizes or not being that person that buys up all the toilet paper. Self-control is a synonym for moderation. This is something that we could all do a little better at.
On the 12th day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 12 wishes for good health for each month of the New Year. I hope that you take time to enjoy this holiday season. Take time for yourself and do the things that make your heart happy.
Until next time … Live Healthy and Merry Christmas!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
