LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: The 12 Days of Christmas – The Pandemic Year

Christmas is quickly approaching, and each year I distribute my version of the 12 Days of Christmas. I created this long ago and have updated it over the years to reflect the changes in the world of health and nutrition.

In an unprecedented year for most of us, it was important to me to share this with you. I did not write a big scientific paper, and some of this is certainly light-hearted, but the message is sincere. I hope you enjoy.

On the first day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 1 day. If we have learned nothing else this year, I hope we have learned that each day is a special day. None of us were promised tomorrow, so enjoy every single moment of every single day. This Christmas try to live each day, one day at a time and work on being present – not perfect.

On the second day of Christmas my dietitian gave to me 2 goals. I never recommend making more than 2 goals at a time. While this year has derailed so many of our plans, it is still important to have some goals to focus on. Progress is progress, no matter how slow, so set your goals and keep striving to hit them.