LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Turkey time

Thanksgiving can be a sodium nightmare. From the brine for your turkey to the canned soups used in casseroles, there are tons of hidden sources of sodium in our annual turkey dinner. Look for ways to reduce this by using herbs and spices where you can. Citrus juices can also be used for flavoring without the excess sodium. When buying product at the store, compare the nutrition label to find the lower-sodium options.

If you like a little something to sip on, keep in mind that all of those calories count, too. Many holiday beverages have added sugars. A good plan is to alternate a higher calorie drink with water to help reduce excess calories. Even for your non-alcoholic drinks, some simple changes can help. Cocoa and cider mixes can be loaded with extra sugars. There are lower-sugar options available, or you can create your own mix at home.

When dessert time rolls around, buddy up with someone to split the portion size. If you are making all of the sweet treats yourself, look for ways to reduce the calories in them with simple substitutions for fats and sugars. Swap out lower fat milk for whole fat milk. Use a sugar substitute in place of regular sugar or reduce your sugar by half. Use applesauce or pureed plums in place of fats and oils in baked goods.