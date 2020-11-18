LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Turkey time

Can you believe Thanksgiving is right around the corner?
This holiday, just like every other one since the onset of the pandemic, will be a little different for many people. What has not changed, however, is our need to continue to strive for healthy eating.
With a few tweaks we can turn our traditional day of overeating into a healthy feast.
Starting with appetizers – if you normally have a few nibbles before meal-time, make them healthier options. Set up a fruit and vegetable tray. Limit the heavier foods to save room for the real meal.
Speaking of fruits and vegetables – the more, the better. Load up your side dishes with plenty of vegetables and add fruit where you can. For example, I like to add mandarin oranges and pineapple to my sweet potatoes. Trade some of your starchier, fatty sides for vegetable dishes. The more variety of color the better.
In the light vs. dark meat debate, the light is going to be the winner on calories and fat. Remember to remove the skin, too, to help reduce the amount of fat you are eating. Gravy is typically tag teamed with your turkey. This is another source of fat, so be mindful of how much you are dipping or pouring.
Dressing or stuffing, whichever you choose to call it, can be another hidden source of extra calories. If yours is usually loaded with meats and butter, you will want to watch your serving size or, if you are really disciplined, even skip this one.
Thanksgiving can be a sodium nightmare. From the brine for your turkey to the canned soups used in casseroles, there are tons of hidden sources of sodium in our annual turkey dinner. Look for ways to reduce this by using herbs and spices where you can. Citrus juices can also be used for flavoring without the excess sodium. When buying product at the store, compare the nutrition label to find the lower-sodium options.
If you like a little something to sip on, keep in mind that all of those calories count, too. Many holiday beverages have added sugars. A good plan is to alternate a higher calorie drink with water to help reduce excess calories. Even for your non-alcoholic drinks, some simple changes can help. Cocoa and cider mixes can be loaded with extra sugars. There are lower-sugar options available, or you can create your own mix at home.
When dessert time rolls around, buddy up with someone to split the portion size. If you are making all of the sweet treats yourself, look for ways to reduce the calories in them with simple substitutions for fats and sugars. Swap out lower fat milk for whole fat milk. Use a sugar substitute in place of regular sugar or reduce your sugar by half. Use applesauce or pureed plums in place of fats and oils in baked goods.
After you have indulged, get up and move your body! It is so easy to move from the table to the couch or recliner, but getting a little bit of activity in does a body good. Remembering to fit in regular exercise and movement is important. Not only will this help control blood sugar and blood pressure, but it can help stave off those unwanted pounds from the extra calories.
Finally, what to do with all of those leftovers? Get creative. Up your turkey sandwich game by adding some of the other sides to your sandwich. Use up extra vegetables in soups and stews. Create a breakfast casserole with leftover mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes. The important thing to note is that you are still trying to keep your portions controlled, so do not let yourself go crazy.
Most importantly, relax. Spend time with your family and friends both near and far. Technology like Facetime and Zoom allow you to connect even when we cannot gather together. I wish you and your family a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.
Until next time … Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
