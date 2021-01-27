MOMENT WITH THE MAIN STREET MANAGER: Now is the time to love local

Happy January, Hartsville friends! I can hardly believe as I write this, we are concluding the first month of the new year.

My name is Lauren Baker, and I serve as the director of tourism and communications for the city of Hartsville, and I have recently been named the director of Main Street Hartsville.

Main Street Hartsville is a department that focuses on promoting growth and development in the Downtown District of Hartsville to ensure that it remains a vital piece in our city’s overall progress. I am so blessed to be able to promote this wonderful city and especially our Downtown District each and every day. I have a strong love for small, local businesses and enjoy seeing the way that the people in our city support these local entrepreneurs.

My absolute favorite thing about Hartsville is centered on love, so I believe that it is fitting to begin this new year promoting love: love of our city, love of our neighbor and especially love of our local businesses.

When our businesses closed their doors at the beginning of the pandemic, our phones rang constantly as people were looking for ways to support these businesses. We promoted purchasing gift cards, interacting on social media and buying in whatever avenue the businesses may have pivoted to.