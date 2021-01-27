MOMENT WITH THE MAIN STREET MANAGER: Now is the time to love local

Happy January, Hartsville friends! I can hardly believe as I write this, we are concluding the first month of the new year.
My name is Lauren Baker, and I serve as the director of tourism and communications for the city of Hartsville, and I have recently been named the director of Main Street Hartsville.
Main Street Hartsville is a department that focuses on promoting growth and development in the Downtown District of Hartsville to ensure that it remains a vital piece in our city’s overall progress. I am so blessed to be able to promote this wonderful city and especially our Downtown District each and every day. I have a strong love for small, local businesses and enjoy seeing the way that the people in our city support these local entrepreneurs.
My absolute favorite thing about Hartsville is centered on love, so I believe that it is fitting to begin this new year promoting love: love of our city, love of our neighbor and especially love of our local businesses.
When our businesses closed their doors at the beginning of the pandemic, our phones rang constantly as people were looking for ways to support these businesses. We promoted purchasing gift cards, interacting on social media and buying in whatever avenue the businesses may have pivoted to.
Our local businesses created websites, offered curbside pickup, hosted live sales online and many other creative tactics to allow you to show your support. As always, Hartsville supported local through the beginning of the pandemic and again during the holiday season.
Main Street Hartsville is here to help and encourage you to continue this through the 2021 year. January, February and March often are slow months for downtown, but it doesn’t have to be.
I encourage you to think about each local business in our city. Behind that door is a space filled with employees that are your neighbors, entrepreneurs that believed in and loved our city enough to invest in it, and products and services that truly are better than anywhere else you could find.
Hartsville is fortunate to have a downtown filled with a wide variety of local businesses.
I challenge you to support local just once more per week than you normally would and see the difference that it makes in our town. Loving local means more than just dollars that you spend here.
It also includes your presence and smiles warming their hearts when you stop in for a visit, your shares and interactions on social media meaning one more person may learn about their business, and finally your constant support and love of local showing them that Hartsville really is the best place to be!
