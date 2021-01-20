New Year, New You: Preventing post-exercise soreness

For most of us, this will be a memory exercise. For the few others, you will have to imagine: You have finally acted on your plans to exercise and you felt faster/stronger/slimmer after the first 30 minutes of your first workout than you care to remember.

Eagerly you make plans to continue to progress during the next session in 2-3 days.

Things are going well with your plans to create a “New You for the New Year” and then two days later you succumb to tears while trying to get out of your car. Promptly, you resolve never to work out again and decide your “New You” will need to learn to like vegetables and rice cakes. because achieving your dream size will have to happen by diet alone.

The pain experienced several hours or days after exercise is known as delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS. Contrary to popular belief, getting DOMS does not always equate to building more muscle and can actually cause more harm than good. So in reality, sometimes more pain means less gain.

Today, I’m going to give you strategies to prevent it from happening in the first place or at least minimize the adjustment period.