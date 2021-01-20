New Year, New You: Preventing post-exercise soreness

For most of us, this will be a memory exercise. For the few others, you will have to imagine: You have finally acted on your plans to exercise and you felt faster/stronger/slimmer after the first 30 minutes of your first workout than you care to remember.
Eagerly you make plans to continue to progress during the next session in 2-3 days.
Things are going well with your plans to create a “New You for the New Year” and then two days later you succumb to tears while trying to get out of your car. Promptly, you resolve never to work out again and decide your “New You” will need to learn to like vegetables and rice cakes. because achieving your dream size will have to happen by diet alone.
The pain experienced several hours or days after exercise is known as delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS. Contrary to popular belief, getting DOMS does not always equate to building more muscle and can actually cause more harm than good. So in reality, sometimes more pain means less gain.
Today, I’m going to give you strategies to prevent it from happening in the first place or at least minimize the adjustment period.
1. Progress slowly. For the first 1-2 weeks of a new exercise program, keep your perceived effort level at a maximum of 5/10 (one being unconscious and 10 being all-out exertion). You should feel a little tight and sore for a day or two after training, but no more or longer than that.
You may feel like you’re “being lazy,” because you know you could work harder, but long-term adaptations are not the result of your first two weeks. After 2-3 weeks, you can move up to an effort of 7/10 as long as you are not more than moderately sore. During this phase, it is more important to establish a routine than to get “ripped”.
2. Limit eccentric exercises. Muscle contractions are classified as concentric (muscle force is greater than the resistance), eccentric (muscle force is less than the resistance) or isometric (muscle force and the resistance are equal). Eccentric contractions are most associated with DOMS.
All three types of muscle contractions are potentially present in a push up. When the body is stationary, either in the beginning or end position, it is isometric.
Lowering the body toward the ground would be eccentric if the weight of the body was more than what the muscles could produce rather than just restricting the muscle force to allow a position change.
Pushing the body away from the ground is concentric.
Limit heavy eccentric exercises during the initial phase of your fitness routine or when trying a new exercise. Remember the true goal of the first weeks of an exercise routine is not to build muscle but to get accustomed to new movements and establish baseline fitness.
3. Eat for rapid recovery. Even if you’re eating at a calorie deficit, you want to make sure to get enough healthy proteins, carbohydrates and fats, all of which play important roles in repairing and maintaining muscles.
Beyond that, consider strategically timed protein supplementation. A couple hours after working out and when you sleep are two times when muscle repair (protein synthesis) increases.
Also, consider adding foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids – such as salmon, free-range meat, flax, avocado and walnuts – to your diet. These foods have natural anti-inflammatory properties.
4. Ice it. Immediately after a tough workout, icing your muscles can stave off inflammation, thereby keeping that area free to move easily and pain-free. Such movement promotes healing. In lieu of an ice bath, try a cold shower.
5. Get heated. While ice can work wonders immediately after a workout, heat can help once your muscles have returned to their resting temperature. It increases circulation, meaning nutrients are provided to, and waste products are removed from, the muscles.
Just don’t jump in the hot tub immediately after a workout! The heat can exacerbate inflammation, and the jets can pound your already-damaged muscles.
6. Move it. Don’t skip your next workout. “Active recovery” is low-intensity exercise that gets your blood flowing without taxing your muscles. Usually this type of exercise is planned after a heavy, intense workout.
What qualifies as low-intensity? If you can still maintain a conversation while doing it, such as vacuuming, raking, a gentle yoga class, or going on an easy hike, you are there.
Of course, exercise is encouraged by the medical fields, but if your body is not accustomed to these higher levels of activity, you should talk with your physician in case there are precautions you should take based on your health.
If you have further questions, feel free to contact a sports medicine specialist at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.