'PASSIONATE PERFORMER': Hartsville native Corey Ward competing on 'The Voice'

A familiar face has been taking the stage for season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Corey Ward, a Hartsville native, joined team Kelly Clarkson during the March 1 season premiere of “The Voice.” Singing “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn, Ward received two chair turns from coaches: Clarkson and John Legend.
“I ended up going with Kelly Clarkson,” Ward said. “John had a good pull. There was a time that I was asking myself am I about to go with John, and he had a good pitch. What it all boiled down to was Kelly and I had a good connection from artists we both enjoy.”
During Ward’s performance, Clarkson and Legend both turned their chairs by the end of the second line.
“I love a passionate performer, and you are that, my friend,” Clarkson said at the end of his performance.
Ward said he chose Clarkson because he felt she was genuinely interested in who he was as a person. Clarkson asked Ward about his musical inspirations and applauded his ability to “move” people with his singing.
“I felt her spirit in this aspect like, ‘I want to walk with this guy and journey with him,’” Ward said.
Ward is no stranger to “The Voice” stage. Last year, he auditioned for season 19, and though he failed to get a chair turn then, “The Voice” producers called him back for season 20 — much to his surprise.
Ward said he hopes to encourage people who see his return “to never give up” and “to believe in yourself.”
Joining the show has been something to celebrate with his family during a dark time, Ward said. Right before he auditioned for season 19, his mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. His father had a triple heart attack just before he auditioned for season 20.
Ward got his start in music by watching his father play the drums. His father played in a band from the Pee Dee area, Hot Ice. At the age of 12, Ward began playing drums himself and began getting serious with music at age 14. By 17, Ward joined a band called Room 222 and recorded an album. For the next two years, he toured.
Influenced by artists like James Arthur, Lewis Capaldi, Damian Rice and Need To Breath, Ward describes himself as an alternative pop or singer/songwriter-style artist.
So far, the journey has been an incredible opportunity to learn and grow, Ward said.
“It’s been an amazing experience,” Ward said. “I like to say it’s more than a show; it’s something that truly helps people like myself to believe in themselves, because, for so many years, I doubted myself.
“I’ve always loved music. It’s been my passion in my heart, and I believe it can do so much good in the world. Everywhere you go, music is a part of it.”
You can watch Ward’s journey on NBC at 8 p.m. on Mondays.
“I’m just saying, whatever happens, happens,” Ward said. “You kind of have to sit back and trust the process. I’m going to do the work that is set out for me. I’m going to do my best to stay true to who I am.”
Ward, 34, now lives in McDonough, Georgia, where he is the worship pastor at McDonough Christian Church. He is a graduate of Hartsville High School and attended Lakeview Baptist Church in Hartsville. Except for his father, Andy Ward, his family lives in the Pee Dee area. His mother, Donna Trader, lives in Hartsville. His oldest sister, Brandy Eaddy, lives in Lamar and his other sister, Nikki Ward, lives in Florence.
Eaddy said everyone is super excited for Corey and plans to cheer him on. Eaddy said she has watched “The Voice” from the beginning, and she encouraged her brother to audition.
She said the family held a “watch party” with a few friends for his audition.
“I was hoping he would choose Kelly,” Eaddy said. “Excited is an understatement; we are so proud of him.”
Eaddy said the family likes “The Voice” because the judges have so much fun with each other. She said they like the comedy aspect.
“And Mom adores Blake Shelton,” Eaddy said.