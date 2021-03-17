TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Athletic trainers help more than just athletes

March is National Athletic Training Month. During these four weeks each year, athletic trainers, in conjunction with the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, work to educate the public on their roles within athletics and the healthcare system as a whole.
Athletic trainers are often confused with personal trainers or strength and conditioning coaches. While there are some similarities in that they prescribe exercise programs and work with athletes, they are actually quite different professions. The largest difference is that athletic trainers are recognized by the American Medical Association (AMA), Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as an allied health care profession. Additionally, athletic trainers are required to be licensed or otherwise regulated in 49 states.
According to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, athletic trainers are “highly qualified, multi-skilled health care professionals who render service or treatment, under the direction of or in collaboration with a physician, in accordance with their education, training and the state’s statutes, rules and regulations. As part of the health care team, services provided by athletic trainers include primary care, injury and illness prevention, wellness promotion and education, emergent care, examination and clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions.” When an injury occurs, an athletic trainer can assess, diagnosis, treat, and rehabilitate it – what other health care professional can see an injury entirely through the treatment process like this?
The “traditional” work settings for athletic trainers are secondary schools, colleges, professional athletics and physical therapy clinics. While athletic trainers specialize in sports medicine, they don’t only work with athletes. Athletic trainers have branched out to use their training in injury assessment, evaluation, prevention and rehabilitation to help physically active patients across all age groups and in many various settings. Some emerging work settings for athletic trainers include military, public safety, occupational health, industrial factories, emergency departments, performing arts and orthopedic clinics.
The theme of National Athletic Training Month this year is “ATs are Essential to Health Care,” promoting how athletic trainers can benefit the health care system off of the athletic fields. In addition to treating orthopedic injuries, athletic trainers are also trained in the management of heat and cold illness, recognition and treatment of concussions, emergent treatment of cervical spine injury, recognition of skin diseases, recognition of cardiac arrest, performing CPR, use of an AED, fitting of durable medical equipment and medical documentation.
In March 2020, when most athletic activities were paused due to COVID-19, many athletic trainers stepped up to help on the front lines of the pandemic and demonstrated this theme perfectly. Athletic trainers assisted in triage in emergency departments, worked as screeners at health care facilities and testing sites, performed patient intake and initial evaluation tasks within physicians’ offices and performed COVID-19 testing in hospitals, clinics and mass testing sites. Additionally, in South Carolina, athletic trainers are being trained to administer vaccines to help with the current COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Another major difference between an athletic trainer and a personal trainer is the education requirements. All athletic trainers are required to complete a bachelor’s degree through an accredited program prior to sitting for their certification exam. As part of this degree, they are required to complete multiple hands-on, clinical education rotations along with classes on anatomy, physiology, biomechanics, psychology, nutrition, injury evaluation, therapeutic exercise and health care administration.
On top of this minimal education requirement, 70% of athletic trainers have earned advanced degrees, including master’s and doctorate degrees. Currently, the education standard for athletic trainers is transitioning to an entry-level master’s, so all newly certified athletic trainers will soon have advanced degrees, similar to the physical therapy, occupational therapy and physician assistant professions.
For more information on the profession of Athletic Training and National Athletic Training Month, visit the National Athletic Trainers’ Association website at nata.org or the South Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Association website at scata.wildapricot.org/.