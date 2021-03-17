TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Athletic trainers help more than just athletes

March is National Athletic Training Month. During these four weeks each year, athletic trainers, in conjunction with the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, work to educate the public on their roles within athletics and the healthcare system as a whole.

Athletic trainers are often confused with personal trainers or strength and conditioning coaches. While there are some similarities in that they prescribe exercise programs and work with athletes, they are actually quite different professions. The largest difference is that athletic trainers are recognized by the American Medical Association (AMA), Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as an allied health care profession. Additionally, athletic trainers are required to be licensed or otherwise regulated in 49 states.