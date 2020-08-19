TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Dental injuries – what you need to know

Let’s talk about pearly whites and dental injuries.
While they might not be as immediately detrimental to your health, injuries to your teeth can affect your ability to enjoy your favorite food or drink, or even put a blemish on your smile. Quick action and treatment are the key to minimizing long-term effects of injuries and damage to your teeth.
There are three main types of dental injuries that can occur:
The most common being a tooth or teeth being chipped or fractured (broken).
The second most common is when a tooth is knocked partially out of the socket or farther into the bone of the jaw. This is called a luxated tooth.
Finally, a tooth can be avulsed, which means that the tooth has been knocked completely out of the socket.
If you or someone you know has just had a tooth or multiple teeth injured, there are a couple of things that you can do to ensure the best possible outcome and increase the chance of saving the teeth.
First, make sure that the injured person is OK. Being struck in the head hard enough to damage teeth can also cause life-threatening injuries to the head and neck. If the person is unconscious or complains of other head or neck issues, it is best to call 911, have the person remain where he or she is and move as little as possible.
If a tooth has been knocked out, the first thing to do is to locate the tooth. It still might be in the person's mouth, it might have fallen out onto the ground or floor or it might have been swallowed.
Once the tooth has been located, it will need to be stored somewhere. Try to only touch the tooth on the normally exposed biting surface and not the root. Touching the root can further harm the tooth and reduce the chance that it can be saved.
The best place to store a tooth that has been knocked out is in the person who lost the tooth's mouth. If he or she is not at risk of swallowing it, the tooth can be placed under the tongue or between the gums and cheek of the lower jaw.
If the tooth has been on the floor or ground, it should not be placed in the mouth unless the option to rinse it under running water first is available. If the tooth is dirty or at risk of being swallowed if placed in the mouth, the next best options for storing the tooth is in a Save-a-Tooth kit or glass of milk.
No matter what the dental injury is – chipped or cracked teeth, knocked out of place, loosened or knocked completely out – the most important thing is to call a dentist and be seen as soon as possible.
The sooner you are seen, the better the chances of a desirable outcome.
