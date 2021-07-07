TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Exertional heat illness

Through the remainder of the summer, as our athletes are preparing for the upcoming seasons to begin and the temperatures are rising, it is a good time to look at exertional heat illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat illness during practice or competition is the leading cause of death among high school athletes. It is also preventable. You must know the signs and symptoms of heat illness and take actions accordingly.

When doing activity in the heat, you must become acclimatized to the heat before enduring high levels of exertion. It takes seven to 14 days to acclimate to the heat. During this acclimation period, activities should be gradually increased in intensity and duration.

As an athletic trainer on site at early practices, we are constantly checking temperature and humidity using wet bulb global temperature (WBGT) measurements to determine if it is safe to participate outdoors or if equipment should or should not be worn based on the WBGT. If you do not have access to a WBGT device, there are some weather apps available for your phone that give you the estimated WBGT in your area.