TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Finger injuries: What you need to know

Finger injuries are not injuries that you hear about occurring to athletes on a daily basis, but they are very possible within any level of sports.

Joints that are often injured in the finger include metacarpal phalangeal (MCP), proximal interphalangeal (PIP) and distal interphalangeal (DIP).

Injuries that occur to an athlete’s finger include but are not limited to sprains, fractures, dislocations and trigger finger. Sprains that occur to ligaments in the finger are caused by physical impact to the end of a finger. Sprains most commonly are caused by a blow to the end of a finger, which causes the joint(s) to hyperextend. The hyperextension of the joint causes the ligament to stretch or tear, leading to pain and swelling of the joint.

Fractures that can occur to the fingers include but are not limited to distal phalanx fractures, a mallet fracture, a flexor digitorum profundus avulsion fracture and middle and proximal phalanx fractures.

A distal phalanx fracture is most commonly referred to as a tuft fracture. The most common mechanism of injury is from a crush injury. Treatment commonly includes splinting of the DIP joint.