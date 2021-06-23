TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Finger injuries: What you need to know

Finger injuries are not injuries that you hear about occurring to athletes on a daily basis, but they are very possible within any level of sports.
Joints that are often injured in the finger include metacarpal phalangeal (MCP), proximal interphalangeal (PIP) and distal interphalangeal (DIP).
Injuries that occur to an athlete’s finger include but are not limited to sprains, fractures, dislocations and trigger finger. Sprains that occur to ligaments in the finger are caused by physical impact to the end of a finger. Sprains most commonly are caused by a blow to the end of a finger, which causes the joint(s) to hyperextend. The hyperextension of the joint causes the ligament to stretch or tear, leading to pain and swelling of the joint.
Fractures that can occur to the fingers include but are not limited to distal phalanx fractures, a mallet fracture, a flexor digitorum profundus avulsion fracture and middle and proximal phalanx fractures.
A distal phalanx fracture is most commonly referred to as a tuft fracture. The most common mechanism of injury is from a crush injury. Treatment commonly includes splinting of the DIP joint.
Mallet fractures, otherwise known as mallet finger, occurs at the insertion of the terminal finger extensor mechanism into the dorsal portion of the distal phalanx. Mechanism of injury commonly is an axial load to the tip of the finger in an extended position. Treatment can be as simple as splinting, but it could be a lengthy process, up to eight weeks.
A flexor digitorum profundus avulsion fracture occurs when there is a forced hyperextension of the DIP joint into a flexed position. This injury is commonly known as “jersey finger” and is prevalent by the inability to flex the DIP joint. Treatment for this injury typically requires referral to a physician with the possibility of surgical intervention.
Middle and proximal phalanx fractures are often associated with traumatic events. These injuries should be suspected with gross deformity on inspection of the middle or proximal phalanx. These fractures are commonly classified as intra- or extra-articular. Intra-articular fractures are often complicated and unstable whereas extra-articular fractures may be nondisplaced or displaced.
Dislocations are when the bones of these joints become dislocated from each other. Finger dislocation injuries are painful and cause swelling and deformity. A dislocated finger is crooked, painful and swollen, and its surface skin may be cut, scraped or bruised. If a dislocated finger has been straightened on the playing field, it may feel abnormally loose, weak or unstable afterward.
A dislocated finger can be corrected with or without injecting local anesthesia to perform a closed reduction. Once the joint is back in its normal position, you will wear a splint or tape the finger to another finger for three to six weeks, depending on the specific type of your dislocation. If a closed reduction is not possible, then a surgical intervention may be needed.
Trigger finger, which is also known as stenosing tenosynovitis, occurs when inflammation narrows the space within the sheath that surrounds the tendon. If trigger finger is severe, your finger may become locked in a bent position. Signs and symptoms of trigger finger may progress from mild to severe and include finger stiffness, popping or clicking sensation, tenderness or a bump at the base of the affected finger, finger catching or locking in a bent position, finger locked in a bent position. Trigger finger can affect any finger, including the thumb. More than one finger may be affected at a time, and both hands might be involved. Triggering is usually more pronounced in the morning, while firmly grasping an object or when straightening your finger.
Although these are not the injuries we hear about as often, any of the injuries that are listed above should be properly taken care of under the direction and care of a physician.