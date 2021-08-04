TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Hydration

If you don’t drink enough, some physical affects you may see could include a decrease in strength and endurance. Cramping is sometimes seen with a lack of fluid. Lastly is the increased possibility of heat illness including heat stroke and possibly death.

So what do you do to make sure you are drinking enough?

One easy thing is to weigh yourself before and after practice. The amount of weight loss can be significant. You can’t rely on thirst to be an indicator of when you need to drink. Start by drinking water throughout the day. You must drink before, during and after practice.

As a guide, it is best to try to drink approximately 16 oz. of fluids 2-3 hours before practice. One hour before practice, drink 6 to 12 oz. During activity, drink another 6-12 oz. every 15 minutes.

After practicing, you need to replace water lost by sweat. For every pound of weight lost, you need to consume 24 oz. of fluids. During hotter days, these amounts may need to be increased.