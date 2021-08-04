TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Hydration

Local high schools and colleges have either started back with fall sports or are just getting ready to begin.
Most of these athletes have been doing some type of workout through the summer to maintain or gain conditioning so they are ready when their sport begins. These athletes have been working to gain strength and get faster, but one key aspect to help with these gains sometimes gets neglected.
Nutrition and hydration are keys to help these athletes reach the gains and perform at their peak. Today we are going to focus on hydration, including what your needs are and what you need to do to meet these needs.
Maintaining proper hydration isn’t difficult, but most of the time athletes don’t think of drinking before activity or don’t drink enough after activity. If our athletes maintain their hydration, they will see improved performance and health benefits. In adults, it has been shown that a 2% drop in body weight through sweat loss has adverse effects on performance. In children, those effects have been shown with a 1% drop in body weight.
Drinking adequate fluids during the day and throughout your workout or practice, and then afterward, is the best way to maintain the proper hydration for your body. Some adverse effects if you don’t drink enough could include maintaining your proper body temperature to help prevent overheating. Proper fluid intake is important to help your body in digestion, absorption and waste removal. Any of these could reduce performance.
If you don’t drink enough, some physical affects you may see could include a decrease in strength and endurance. Cramping is sometimes seen with a lack of fluid. Lastly is the increased possibility of heat illness including heat stroke and possibly death.
So what do you do to make sure you are drinking enough?
One easy thing is to weigh yourself before and after practice. The amount of weight loss can be significant. You can’t rely on thirst to be an indicator of when you need to drink. Start by drinking water throughout the day. You must drink before, during and after practice.
As a guide, it is best to try to drink approximately 16 oz. of fluids 2-3 hours before practice. One hour before practice, drink 6 to 12 oz. During activity, drink another 6-12 oz. every 15 minutes.
After practicing, you need to replace water lost by sweat. For every pound of weight lost, you need to consume 24 oz. of fluids. During hotter days, these amounts may need to be increased.
Many athletes ask if they need to drink a sports drink such as Gatorade or Powerade. A flavored sports drink may be easier to drink for some people than water, but is not always necessary. The carbohydrates in these drinks may be beneficial for longer duration of exercise. If you exercise for more than one hour, a sports drink can help replace some electrolytes lost in sweat during practice. You want your sports drink to include glucose as the carbohydrate or at least a combination that includes glucose. Ideally the carbohydrate should be 4% to 8%. Too much could lead to cramping. A total of 14 mg of carbohydrate per 8oz is a 6% carbohydrate and a good example of the amount needed.
Overall, hydration is a very important aspect for an athlete to compete at their highest ability. With our temperatures increasing at the beginning of our sports seasons, now is the most important time to remember these tips on hydration. As an athlete, make sure you have your water bottle with you each day.