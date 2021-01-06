TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Knee series: Anterior cruciate ligament

Preventative screenings such as a sports physicals and Functional Movement Screenings (FMS) can help to determine those athletes that are at risk for an ACL injury. The FMS is used as a screening process to identify individuals with functional movement deficits that could indicate an increased risk of injury.

Success of a preventative training program should always start with the initiation of a regular warm-up and stretching. The program includes strength and power exercises, neuromuscular training, plyometrics, and agility exercises. The focus must shift on the proper technique, in particular hip-knee-foot line. For the program to have lasting effects to minimize the risk of ACL injuries the program must be implemented before, during, and after season. The program must be received by coaches and players to be successful. Listed below is an example in brief of what the preventative program would look like.