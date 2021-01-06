TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Knee series: Anterior cruciate ligament

As basketball season is in full swing, there is often an increase in knee injuries amongst athletes. Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) is one of the injuries that is at an increased risk during basketball season.
The ACL is a ligament that runs from the lateral femoral condyle to anterior-medial aspect of the tibial plateau (see the diagram). Ligaments are tough bands of fibrous tissue that connects bone to bone or bone to cartilage, they are extremely strong but can be sprained or torn. The ACL is the primary stabilizer of the knee. ACL injuries are serious, debilitating, and common.
Mechanism of injury
The main mechanisms of injury include sudden pivot movements, stops, quick changes of directions and landing mechanisms after jumping. All the mechanisms are most likely to occur when the athlete is weight-bearing and most commonly when landing from a jump. ACL injury can also occur from a collision forcing the knee to bend in the wrong direction. Collision forces often occur during contact sports when athletes collide.
Types of injuries
The two most common injuries to the ACL are a sprain or tear. A sprain is categorized as the ligament being “overstretched” whereas a tear is the fibrous tissue tearing.
Facts to know about ACL injuries:
1. ACL injuries occur in all sports (most frequently in football, basketball, and soccer).
2. Female athletes are more likely to experience ACL injury.
3. 50% of ACL injuries are accompanied by damage to surrounding ligaments or cartilage.
4. Surgery is generally recommended (especially if there is an associated injury to the meniscus).
5. 70% of ACL injuries are sustained during non-contact sports.
6. 50% of athletes diagnosed with an ACL injury will develop osteoarthritis within 10 to 20 years.
7. Preventative training done 2 to 3 times a week can reduce the risk of ACL injury.
8. Preventative training program exercises usually take about 15-30 minutes to complete.
9. Preventative training programs can reduce ACL and other traumatic knee injuries by 50%.
10. Preventive training program exercise have been shown to improve an athlete’s vertical leap, aerobic fitness, and sprint speed.
Prevention of ACL injury
One of the most important components to preventing ACL injuries is implementing a preventive training program for sports at high risk of ACL injuries. Preventative training programs start with targeted strength training, enhanced focus on balance, proper warm up and stretching, focus on proper footwear and technique, and undergoing a physical examination by a sports medicine specialist.
Preventative screenings such as a sports physicals and Functional Movement Screenings (FMS) can help to determine those athletes that are at risk for an ACL injury. The FMS is used as a screening process to identify individuals with functional movement deficits that could indicate an increased risk of injury.
Success of a preventative training program should always start with the initiation of a regular warm-up and stretching. The program includes strength and power exercises, neuromuscular training, plyometrics, and agility exercises. The focus must shift on the proper technique, in particular hip-knee-foot line. For the program to have lasting effects to minimize the risk of ACL injuries the program must be implemented before, during, and after season. The program must be received by coaches and players to be successful. Listed below is an example in brief of what the preventative program would look like.
These programs often only take about 15-30 minutes to complete, including the following:
- Stretching: gastrocnemius, quadriceps, hamstrings, hip adductor, hip flexors.
- Warm-up: forward-backward jog, side shuffle, high knee skipping, carioca, butt kickers, trunk rotations, leg swings.
- Balance: single leg balance, single leg balance with perturbation, dynamic jump/hop to balance.
- Strengthening: squats, lunges, deadlift, Russian hamstring curl, and bridges.
- Plyometrics: double leg jumps, single leg jumps, single leg bounding, ladder drills, running, and cutting.
Treatment of ACL injuries
Treatment for ACL injuries are deemed based on the severity of the injury. The most common treatment plans include rehab or surgical reconstruction. Rehab is an option for ACL sprains or even partial tears. Surgical reconstruction is the treatment option for an ACL rupture (complete tear), as well as, partial tears − especially if there is damage to the surrounding soft tissue, such as the meniscus.
Nobody wants to be sidelined by an injury. Acquiring knowledge of proper prevention and implementing the strategies outlined above can help protect your knee and keep you or your athlete in the game.