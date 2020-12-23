TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Patellar tendinopathy

Unfortunately, strengthening doesn’t fix the pain overnight. But, there are ways to manage your pain at home until you get stronger. The most common is to wear a patellar strap around your knee when exercising. These straps can be purchased online or at your local drug store.

You can also use a band of rolled up pre-wrap around your knee if you do not want to purchase a specific strap. Another pain-relief tactic is to work on increasing the flexibility of the hip, thigh and lower leg muscles through stretching, foam rolling and/or massage.

Lastly, there is the old favorite of applying ice to pain. Yes, applying an ice pack will take away the pain for a short period of time, but there is a better method: ice massage. To do this at home, fill a small paper cup up about 3/4 of the way with water and freeze it overnight. Then, following a workout, remove the top edge of the cup so that part of the ice is sticking out, and use the ice as a massage tool over your patellar tendon. This method provides the pain relief effects of ice with the long-term healing benefits of massage.