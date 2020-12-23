TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Patellar tendinopathy

Do you have pain on the front of your knee after you run or jump?
Do you wake up with a deep “ache” and stiffness on the front of your knee each morning?
Do not panic.
The medical term for this condition is patellar tendinopathy. With this, pain is caused by irritation and tiny tears of the patellar tendon that occur from repetitive and/or excessive stress being placed on the patellar tendon. Often, this can be managed at home and/or with rehabilitation.
It is very common in athletes who do a lot of jumping and/or running. Tightness and strength imbalances in the leg muscles are also risk factors for developing this condition.
These are the most common signs and symptoms of patellar tendinopathy:
• Pain localized to the area where the patellar tendon attaches to the bottom of the knee cap. This pain sometimes feels as though it is “under” the knee cap.
• Pain that starts when load is placed on the knee and reduces or goes away when there is no load.
• Tenderness to the touch over the patellar tendon.
• Pain, “achiness” and stiffness on the front of the knee that is worse in the mornings.
Two of the most often recommended treatment options for patellar tendinopathy have historically been rest and anti-inflammatory medications. Current research, however, has shown that these aren’t as effective for long-term treatment as was once thought. Instead, it is now known that some stress on the tendon is needed to assist in the healing process and to maintain a healthy and strong tendon. Based on this, activity modification in conjunction with rehabilitation appears to be a more appropriate treatment plan and this you can start on your own at home.
Taking this approach, you can remain physically active as long as your pain severity remains lower than a 5 on a scale of 10, pain does not increase the morning following activity, and your pain is not worsening over time. Low impact cardio workouts, such as swimming, walking, elliptical and biking are good alternatives to running and jumping when aiming to stay active while lessening impacts on the knees.
The key to this treatment option being effective is combining this low impact cardiovascular activity with leg and hip strengthening. The primary muscle groups to focus on are the quadriceps, hamstrings, gluteals and hip flexors. Exercises that target these areas are variations of squats, lunges, leg press, knee extensions, glute bridges, hamstring curls and Romanian Deadlifts.
In the athletic training room, one of our favorite exercises is the decline squat, as shown in the illustration. It targets the quadriceps muscles while also reducing excessive stress on the patellar tendon and allowing the patient/athlete to achieve maximum squat depth. Another positive is that it requires minimal equipment and can be done anywhere there is the ability to elevate the athlete’s heels.
Unfortunately, strengthening doesn’t fix the pain overnight. But, there are ways to manage your pain at home until you get stronger. The most common is to wear a patellar strap around your knee when exercising. These straps can be purchased online or at your local drug store.
You can also use a band of rolled up pre-wrap around your knee if you do not want to purchase a specific strap. Another pain-relief tactic is to work on increasing the flexibility of the hip, thigh and lower leg muscles through stretching, foam rolling and/or massage.
Lastly, there is the old favorite of applying ice to pain. Yes, applying an ice pack will take away the pain for a short period of time, but there is a better method: ice massage. To do this at home, fill a small paper cup up about 3/4 of the way with water and freeze it overnight. Then, following a workout, remove the top edge of the cup so that part of the ice is sticking out, and use the ice as a massage tool over your patellar tendon. This method provides the pain relief effects of ice with the long-term healing benefits of massage.
If you have tried these at-home strategies and your pain continues or worsens, if it begins to interfere with your ability to do activities of daily living, or redness, swelling, bruising and/or heat develop in the area of your pain, it is time to see a doctor. The doctor will be able to perform testing to rule out other possible causes of your pain and may want to have imaging done to determine the extent of the damage in the tendon.
They can also provide you a referral to a physical therapist for formal rehabilitation. Even if you have reached this point, hope is not lost. There is still a good chance that your pain and dysfunction can still be treated nonsurgically with formal rehabilitation. While there are some surgical options, they are usually a last resort for patellar tendinopathy.