TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Preventing overuse injuries

As your body adapts to your new exercise regime, you will find yourself needing less rest days between workouts.

Just because your body needs rest days between workouts does not mean that you cannot still work on improving yourself. Another simple and effective way to help prevent overuse injury during your rest days is to start devoting 20 to 30 minutes these days to stretching and, if you have one available, foam rolling. Not only will this help reduce your chance of injury, but it will also speed up your recovery from soreness after a workout.

Another great way to work on your flexibility and aid in recovery on your rest days is to take up yoga. At its simplest, yoga is a great way to work on your flexibility and static strength. On deeper levels it can be a form of meditation, breath control and posture, which are just three of the eight arms of yoga.

So, what should you do if you are past the stage of a little soreness and something in your body is causing you pain and that pain is affecting you in your daily life?

If you have gotten to this point, then you probably have developed an overuse injury.