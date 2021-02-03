TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Preventing overuse injuries

Are you starting to get more and more sore as you continue to pursue your New Year's resolution to go to the gym more?
Or just get in shape? Or just generally be more physically active?
Maybe you have already had to put the resolution on hold because that soreness kept getting worse and now it is painful and does not fully go away. Or maybe you are still at the gradually worsening soreness stage.
It could be that you are starting to, or already have, developed an overuse injury.
Here are a few ideas on how to prevent overuse injuries and continue to better yourself in the process.
First things first, one of the most important things when it comes to preventing overuse injuries is making sure that you are getting enough rest.
The reason that rest is so important to preventing overuse injuries is that when you exercise, or do any physical activity, you do tiny amounts of damage to your muscles, tendons and bones during the process. This damage is what causes you to be sore after a workout, and if not given adequate time for your body to recover from, can add up over time leading to an injury.
Your body recovering from this small amount of damage after every time you exercise is also how you get stronger. If you are starting from scratch or have not exercised for quite some time, it can take up to three or four days before the soreness from a workout has gone away and your body is ready for another workout.
As your body adapts to your new exercise regime, you will find yourself needing less rest days between workouts.
Just because your body needs rest days between workouts does not mean that you cannot still work on improving yourself. Another simple and effective way to help prevent overuse injury during your rest days is to start devoting 20 to 30 minutes these days to stretching and, if you have one available, foam rolling. Not only will this help reduce your chance of injury, but it will also speed up your recovery from soreness after a workout.
Another great way to work on your flexibility and aid in recovery on your rest days is to take up yoga. At its simplest, yoga is a great way to work on your flexibility and static strength. On deeper levels it can be a form of meditation, breath control and posture, which are just three of the eight arms of yoga.
So, what should you do if you are past the stage of a little soreness and something in your body is causing you pain and that pain is affecting you in your daily life?
If you have gotten to this point, then you probably have developed an overuse injury.
The first thing that you should do is to stop doing any exercise or workouts that exacerbate your pain. The second thing you should do is see your doctor. Your primary care doctor is always a good place to start, but if you know of or have access to an orthopedic doctor, he or she might be better able to aid you in getting the care you need for your overuse injury.
Getting more physically active is a great goal for any of us. The benefits of physical activity are well-documented regarding our health. Making sure that we do not push too hard, too fast is important for us to be able to continue this journey for health.
Remember, a little pain or soreness is not uncommon when you first begin, but if after rest or with continued use the pain worsens, stop and check in with your doctor.
Do not let a short-term problem become a long-term problem.