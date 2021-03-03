TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Proper warm-up and cool down

Moving our bodies is important. Having an exercise routine is great, but you have to make sure you are taking all of the right steps to prevent injury and get the most out of your efforts.

A warm-up and cool down should be very important components of your exercise routine.

A proper warm-up is very important for the body before you stretch or begin exercising.

A proper cool down is important for the body post workout.

The purpose of a warm-up is to gradually get your whole body prepared for exercising and to help prevent injury. You should always warm up the body before you engage in any type of stretching exercises.

A general warm-up should last between 5-10 minutes to allow increase in muscle temperature, which will allow a greater amount of flexibility within the muscle. Slow jogging or riding a stationary bicycle are the best and easiest methods to complete a general warm up before exercising.

For athletes, a more sport specific warm-up might be necessary to prepare the body for activity. The idea of a sport specific warm-up is to help warm up the body by doing specific movements/stretches related to that sport, like volleyball players warming up their shoulders.