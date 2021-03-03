TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Proper warm-up and cool down

Moving our bodies is important. Having an exercise routine is great, but you have to make sure you are taking all of the right steps to prevent injury and get the most out of your efforts.
A warm-up and cool down should be very important components of your exercise routine.
A proper warm-up is very important for the body before you stretch or begin exercising.
A proper cool down is important for the body post workout.
The purpose of a warm-up is to gradually get your whole body prepared for exercising and to help prevent injury. You should always warm up the body before you engage in any type of stretching exercises.
A general warm-up should last between 5-10 minutes to allow increase in muscle temperature, which will allow a greater amount of flexibility within the muscle. Slow jogging or riding a stationary bicycle are the best and easiest methods to complete a general warm up before exercising.
For athletes, a more sport specific warm-up might be necessary to prepare the body for activity. The idea of a sport specific warm-up is to help warm up the body by doing specific movements/stretches related to that sport, like volleyball players warming up their shoulders.
Once your body is warmed up, then you should stretch before you begin exercising. The two types of stretching that most everyone knows about are dynamic and static stretching. Dynamic stretching is best used before exercise where static stretching is best for your post workout routine.
Dynamic stretching actively engages your muscles in movements similar to those you’ll perform during your activity. Examples of dynamic stretches are high knees, butt kicks, jumping jacks, walking lunges with a twist and leg swings to name just a few.
Static stretching is a slow and constant stretch that is held in a comfortable position for a period of time, usually 10-30 seconds, to help increase flexibility. Examples of static stretching are sitting hamstring stretch, passive calf stretch, butterfly stretch and quad stretch, to name a few.
The goal of a proper cool down is to help return your heart rate and breathing to its resting state gradually after an intense activity. It is important to cool the body down after a workout to help avoid fainting or dizziness, which can be the result of blood pooling in larger muscle groups in the legs due to suddenly stopping of intense activity.
A proper cool down should last between 5-10 minutes, just like the warm-up. Activities such as walking, slow jogging or riding a stationary bicycle are exercises that can be used for your cool down. The cool down is also the perfect time to do your static stretching routine. Your muscles will already be warm which will help you increase your flexibility and range of motion.
The use of a proper warm-up and cool down will help improve your performance and decrease your chance of injury. For completeness, make sure you incorporate these each and every time you engage in physical activity.