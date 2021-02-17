TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Returning to athletic participation after testing positive for COVID-19

As the pro football season has just ended, we can look back and see that athletes can compete safely after contracting the COVID-19 viral infection.
If you may remember, back in August and September many colleges canceled their fall seasons, the Big Ten conference canceled then started up again but later than some of the other major conferences.
Some of the cancellations were due to a study that came out late in the summer reporting that up to 30% of athletes who have contracted the COVID-19 virus have cases of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. This put a scare in many athletic directors, athletic trainers and other medical personnel who are responsible for the safety of the athletes.
The weeks following went by with schools canceling fall sports season or putting it off until later in the year. Cardiologists and other physicians dug deeper, and while there is some risk of having myocarditis post infection, they found the numbers were not near the 30% range, and we felt much better about athletes returning to play post COVID infection.
So, what can we do to make sure our athletes are safe to come back to play after a positive diagnosis of COVID-19?
First, we need to look at the symptoms the athlete had. If they were asymptomatic or had minimal symptoms, the risk is much lower. Any athlete needs to be cleared by a physician before returning to any athletic activity. In clearing the athlete, we hope the physician has looked at and cleared the athlete from cardiac symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue or palpitations.
Many colleges and universities go further with cardiac testing prior to clearing athletes for return to play. Athletic trainers at Coker University along with team physicians at The Medical Group have made it policy to do EKG testing and check Troponin levels in the blood stream. Troponin is a protein that, when cardiac damage is present, might be at higher levels in the blood stream. This policy helps to determine if any cardiac damage might be present.
Athletic trainers at all of the schools we cover have implemented a gradual return to play once the athlete is symptoms free and cleared by a physician. As part of this return to play, athletes will be put through exercises while monitoring their heart rate for several days before they are allowed to return to full activity with their team. If athletes can make it through these days doing more activity each day and have no cardiac symptoms, which could include chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, or light headedness, they are then cleared to return to normal athletic activities.
While we cannot see actual heart damage or myocarditis without a cardiac MRI, we hope to catch someone who could have these problems early by putting them through these step-by-step processes. We want to see our athletes play their sports but also want them safe and as healthy as possible.
If you are an athlete or parent of an athlete who has had the COVID-19 virus, make sure your physician is screening for possible cardiac abnormalities before clearing you to return to your sport.