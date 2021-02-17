TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Returning to athletic participation after testing positive for COVID-19

As the pro football season has just ended, we can look back and see that athletes can compete safely after contracting the COVID-19 viral infection.

If you may remember, back in August and September many colleges canceled their fall seasons, the Big Ten conference canceled then started up again but later than some of the other major conferences.

Some of the cancellations were due to a study that came out late in the summer reporting that up to 30% of athletes who have contracted the COVID-19 virus have cases of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. This put a scare in many athletic directors, athletic trainers and other medical personnel who are responsible for the safety of the athletes.

The weeks following went by with schools canceling fall sports season or putting it off until later in the year. Cardiologists and other physicians dug deeper, and while there is some risk of having myocarditis post infection, they found the numbers were not near the 30% range, and we felt much better about athletes returning to play post COVID infection.

So, what can we do to make sure our athletes are safe to come back to play after a positive diagnosis of COVID-19?