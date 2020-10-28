TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Shoulder joint cartilage tears

Arguably the most important part of your doctor appointment for shoulder pain is telling the history of your injury. Try to have details ready such as a specific incident or if the pain gradually increased and how you have compensated for your new pains and/or weakness. Several physical tests will be performed to check shoulder range of motion, stability and pain.

In addition, the doctor probably will request X-rays to see if there are any other reasons for your problems. Because the labrum is soft tissue, X-rays will not show damage to it. The doctor may order a computed tomography (CT) scan or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. In both instances, a contrast medium may be injected to help detect tears in order to better identify damage.

Tears can be located either above (superior) or below (inferior) the middle of the glenoid socket.

A SLAP lesion (superior labrum, anterior [front] to posterior [back]) is a tear of the labrum above the middle of the socket and may also involve the biceps tendon.

A labral tear below the middle of the glenoid socket that also involves the inferior glenohumeral ligament is called a Bankart lesion.

Tears of the glenoid labrum often occur with other shoulder injuries, such as a dislocated shoulder (full or partial).