TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Shoulder joint cartilage tears

The first description of shoulder labral tears appeared in 1985, and these tears have been studied relentlessly since. Advances in medical technology are enabling doctors to identify and treat injuries that went unnoticed as recently as 20 years ago.
Three bones make up the shoulder: the shoulder blade (scapula), the collarbone (clavicle) and the upper arm bone (humerus).
The top of the upper arm bone (humeral head) rests in a shallow socket in the shoulder blade called the glenoid. Unlike the hip joint, the head of the humerus is usually much larger than the socket it fits into and is the primary reason for the abundant range of motion available.
Around the rim is soft fibrous tissue, called the labrum, which surrounds the socket to help stabilize the joint. The labrum deepens the socket of the shoulder joint, making it a stronger fit for the head of the humerus.
Injuries to the glenoid labrum can occur from acute trauma or repetitive shoulder motion. Examples of traumatic injury include falling on an outstretched arm and a sudden pull, such as when trying to lift a heavy object. Throwing or swimming athletes or weightlifters can experience glenoid labrum tears because of repetitive shoulder motions.
The symptoms of a labral tear are very similar to those of other shoulder injuries. Symptoms such as a sense of instability in the shoulder are common, as are a history of shoulder dislocations; pain, usually with overhead activities; and catching, locking, popping or grinding.
Arguably the most important part of your doctor appointment for shoulder pain is telling the history of your injury. Try to have details ready such as a specific incident or if the pain gradually increased and how you have compensated for your new pains and/or weakness. Several physical tests will be performed to check shoulder range of motion, stability and pain.
In addition, the doctor probably will request X-rays to see if there are any other reasons for your problems. Because the labrum is soft tissue, X-rays will not show damage to it. The doctor may order a computed tomography (CT) scan or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. In both instances, a contrast medium may be injected to help detect tears in order to better identify damage.
Tears can be located either above (superior) or below (inferior) the middle of the glenoid socket.
A SLAP lesion (superior labrum, anterior [front] to posterior [back]) is a tear of the labrum above the middle of the socket and may also involve the biceps tendon.
A labral tear below the middle of the glenoid socket that also involves the inferior glenohumeral ligament is called a Bankart lesion.
Tears of the glenoid labrum often occur with other shoulder injuries, such as a dislocated shoulder (full or partial).
During the recovery process, your physician may prescribe anti-inflammatory medication and rest to relieve symptoms. Rehabilitation exercises to strengthen the rotator cuff muscles may also be recommended.
In many cases, conservative, nonsurgical methods are effective in relieving symptoms and allowing the injured structures to heal. If these measures are insufficient, surgery may be recommended. An arthroscopic procedure, in which small incisions and miniature instruments are used, is part of the technology advances mentioned in the beginning of this article and is preferred to the traditional open surgery.
After surgery, depending on your doctor's recommendation, you will need to keep your shoulder in a sling for 3 to 6 weeks. Gentle, pain-free range-of-motion exercises will be the first forms of physical therapy.
When the sling is removed, you will need to do motion and flexibility exercises and gradually start to strengthen your shoulder under the supervision of an orthopedic rehabilitation specialist, such as the physical therapists and athletic trainers employed by Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
Athletes can usually begin doing sport-specific exercises 12 weeks after surgery, although it will be 4 to 6 months before the shoulder is fully healed.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please check with your medical provider. The sooner the issue can be addressed, the sooner you can get back to your active lifestyle.
