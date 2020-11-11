TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Shoulder tendinitis and impingement – what you should know

As a result, the rotator cuff can become inflamed, like tendinitis, and become painful. Over time, the rotator cuff can begin to get frayed and begin to tear from getting pinched between these two bones.

There are several things that you can do to reduce your chances of developing an overuse injury of your shoulder. The first and most important thing is making sure that whatever you are doing, you are doing it with proper form. If you don’t know what the proper form is, look up an article or video of it on the internet, ask a friend who has experience or find a local expert or coach who can make sure you are doing things correctly.

The second thing you can do is take a break. This could be during an activity or between days of doing the activity. As you get tired, your form might start to break down which can lead to an injury. Soreness after an activity is often to be expected. If your shoulder (or any part of your body, really) gets sore after some physical activity, give your body a day or two to rest and recuperate. Sometimes all your body needs are a day or two before it is ready to go again.

The third and final thing for today: Do not ignore this indefinitely.