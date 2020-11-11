TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Shoulder tendinitis and impingement – what you should know

Two common injuries that can sneak up on people are rotator cuff tendinitis and rotator cuff impingement.
Both injuries are normally the result of overuse and/or improper shoulder mechanics during overhead activities such as throwing a baseball, hitting a volleyball, swimming, etc.
These injuries are the result of overuse that tend to start out as soreness after a normal activity. But that soreness never really goes away, and with time it can gradually become worse.
Rotator cuff tendinitis is often caused when there is an imbalance in the strength and flexibility of muscles acting on the shoulder. Because of this imbalance, one or more of the rotator cuff muscles can become overworked and become inflamed.
This inflammation in and around the tendon of one or more of the rotator cuff muscles is what causes pain. Over time, this overuse causes the amount of inflammation and pain to increase. Eventually this chronic inflammation and wear and tear on the muscle and tendon can lead to a rotator cuff tear.
Rotator cuff impingement tends to occur when the rotator cuff, due to improper mechanics, strength imbalances or tightness, is unable to keep the head of the humerus seated in the shoulder joint properly. This causes the tendons of the rotator cuff to get trapped between the bone of your upper arm (humerus) and part of the shoulder blade (acromion process of the scapula).
As a result, the rotator cuff can become inflamed, like tendinitis, and become painful. Over time, the rotator cuff can begin to get frayed and begin to tear from getting pinched between these two bones.
There are several things that you can do to reduce your chances of developing an overuse injury of your shoulder. The first and most important thing is making sure that whatever you are doing, you are doing it with proper form. If you don’t know what the proper form is, look up an article or video of it on the internet, ask a friend who has experience or find a local expert or coach who can make sure you are doing things correctly.
The second thing you can do is take a break. This could be during an activity or between days of doing the activity. As you get tired, your form might start to break down which can lead to an injury. Soreness after an activity is often to be expected. If your shoulder (or any part of your body, really) gets sore after some physical activity, give your body a day or two to rest and recuperate. Sometimes all your body needs are a day or two before it is ready to go again.
The third and final thing for today: Do not ignore this indefinitely.
If your shoulder has been sore for a while or the soreness has been getting worse despite taking time off to rest, or if the soreness has progressed to the point where some or all activities that involve your shoulder cause you pain, it is time to find a local orthopedic or sports medicine doctor.
This type of provider can properly evaluate and diagnose your injury and recommend the appropriate course of action to take to allow your shoulder to heal and prevent the injury from recurring.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!