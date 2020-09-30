TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Sleep: Another weapon in your performance arsenal

The amount of sleep that is considered “adequate” varies throughout the life span. The older you get, the less sleep you need. Teenagers need 9 to 11 hours of sleep per night, whereas the average adult needs 7 to 9 hours of sleep for their body to function at its best.

Athletes, though, need slightly more sleep due to the repair needed to recover from their training and because of their increased energy demands when awake. It is recommended that athletes get 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night, with some elite athletes aiming for up to 12 hours of sleep per night, depending on their training intensity for that day.

If 10 hours of sleep sounds like a lot, or does not seem reasonable in your schedule, don’t worry. It is OK to make up for missed sleep by napping. Taking one or two naps a day, each no longer than 30 minutes in length, has been shown to counteract some of the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

If you are one of the many people who do not get adequate sleep, or if you try to get enough sleep but find it difficult to fall asleep, here are some helpful tips:

• Set a wake-up time and stick to it. This will help your body get into a routine and, if you do it for long enough, will eventually become natural. If you find yourself needing a quick nap every now and then when first trying this, that is OK.