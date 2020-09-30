TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Sleep: Another weapon in your performance arsenal

Did you know that there is a free, natural “supplement” that will improve post-workout recovery and improve your athletic performance?
Well, there is, and it is something you do every day – sleep! Getting enough sleep allows the body to repair muscle damage from exercise, process new memories, move newly learned information to memory and restore hormone balance.
Not allowing your body enough time for these processes, also known as being sleep deprived, has many detrimental effects on athletic performance.
Sleep deprivation increases risk of injury, increases level of perceived exertion during activity, delays muscle recovery, reduces energy availability, impairs focus, delays reaction time, decreases time to fatigue and increases levels of stress hormones in the body.
Getting adequate sleep helps your immune system, as well. While you’re sleeping, your body produces infection-fighting proteins and antibodies, which help your immune system function at its optimum level.
So, if you’re sleep-deprived, you are at increased risk of catching a cold, the flu or another virus, because your body is not adequately prepared to fight the infection. If you do get sick, sleeping also helps you recover quicker because of the production of these same infection-fighting proteins.
The amount of sleep that is considered “adequate” varies throughout the life span. The older you get, the less sleep you need. Teenagers need 9 to 11 hours of sleep per night, whereas the average adult needs 7 to 9 hours of sleep for their body to function at its best.
Athletes, though, need slightly more sleep due to the repair needed to recover from their training and because of their increased energy demands when awake. It is recommended that athletes get 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night, with some elite athletes aiming for up to 12 hours of sleep per night, depending on their training intensity for that day.
If 10 hours of sleep sounds like a lot, or does not seem reasonable in your schedule, don’t worry. It is OK to make up for missed sleep by napping. Taking one or two naps a day, each no longer than 30 minutes in length, has been shown to counteract some of the negative effects of sleep deprivation.
If you are one of the many people who do not get adequate sleep, or if you try to get enough sleep but find it difficult to fall asleep, here are some helpful tips:
• Set a wake-up time and stick to it. This will help your body get into a routine and, if you do it for long enough, will eventually become natural. If you find yourself needing a quick nap every now and then when first trying this, that is OK.
• Start winding down 30-45 minutes before going to bed. Find an activity, such as reading a book or stretching, that helps you relax and avoid distractions, such as TV, your cell phone and social media. It can also help to avoid looking at screens and start dimming the lights during this time.
• Keep the bed only for sleeping. Don’t watch TV, do work, eat, etc., in bed so that your body associates being in bed with sleeping.
• Keep your bedroom cool and dark. It has been documented in many studies that these are the optimal conditions for quality sleep.
• Limit caffeine intake later in the day.
• If you can’t sleep, don’t just toss and turn in bed. Instead, try reading, or get out of bed and do something in another room until you’re more tired. This not only helps to calm the mind but also helps the body maintain its association of being in bed with sleeping.
Give one of these tips, or all of them, a try. You owe it to your body. What do you have to lose? Future you will be grateful.
If absolutely nothing works to help you get a better night’s sleep, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center’s Sleep Center or the American Academy of Sleep Medicine might be helpful resources to guide you to the best next step for you.
