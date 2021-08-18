TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: The 411 on sports drinks

Will a sports drink help me perform better during my sporting activity or workout? It depends on the type and duration of activity. Generally, drinking a sports drink is no better than drinking water. When doing physical activity for less than 1 hour and/or performing a low intensity activity, such as running a 5K, weight lifting or playing softball, drinking a sports drink is not any more beneficial than water. This is the group that most recreational athletes and gym-goers fall into. For activities lasting longer than an hour and/or are very high in intensity, such as long-distance running or playing in a multi-match tennis tournament, consuming a beverage, such as a sports drink, that has additional carbohydrates and electrolytes in it can help. These beverages aid in delaying the onset of fatigue, assist in keeping you adequately hydrated, and can help improve overall endurance performance.

Are there any potential detrimental effects of sports drinks? The biggest downside of the sports drinks on the market is the added sugar. While some sugars are needed to provide energy restoring effects, most sports drinks currently on the market have more sugars than are needed. This added sugar makes the beverage taste good and increases its appeal to customers. Added sugars equal added calories. So, when consumed in excessive amounts or when consumed outside of long-duration/high intensity exercise, sports drinks can lead to weight gain and water retention. For example, Vitamin Water advertises itself as a beverage that is better than regular water because it has added vitamins. When adding these vitamins, however, additional calories and sugar are also added. Some brands have developed low calorie/zero sugar varieties of their sports drinks, such as Gatorade Zero Sugar, which you can consider if calorie count is important to you, but they also are not perfect. These varieties get their sweetness and taste from artificial sweeteners.