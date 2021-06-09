TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Wrist fractures: Is it broken or sprained?

Many times while playing sports, our athletes fall. Most of the time nothing happens and they get right back up and keep playing.

Sometimes athletes might get up holding their lower arm and come off the field or court because they know something isn’t right. Other times they may keep playing, and after a game or practice, they might complain of pain in their wrist.

How do we know what the injury is or if it is severe?

Typically, if a player comes off the field holding their wrist or arm, something isn’t normal. We can look to check for any deformity. Several types of wrist and lower arm fractures can cause an abnormal look or deformity. If there is a deformity, the arm, hand and wrist need to be splinted, and X-rays should be done.

Fixing this type of fracture can be as simple as casting the arm or as complex as needing to set the bones back in place and put plates and screw or pins in to hold the bones in place. X-rays give the orthopedist a good idea of how they will fix the problem.