MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: Why our count matters

Approximately a year ago, cities everywhere were anticipating the year 2020 because not only was it the beginning of a new decade, it would also be the year of the census.
We didn’t anticipate then that the year 2020 would actually be remembered as the year of COVID-19. Regardless of the turns that this year has taken from what we expected, the census clock is still ticking and the window to get an accurate count is getting smaller each day.
Not only is the census 2020 count important to city of Hartsville officials, it should also be important to you. The census is only conducted one every 10 years, and results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states, cities and communities.
Inaccurate results mean that this funding might not be an accurate representation of the people in an area. More than 100 programs rely on the data from the 2020 census for funding that is received from grants and other funding mechanisms from the federal government. Some of those programs include Medicaid, Head Start, Mental Health Services and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The numbers for our city in this year’s census are also important to businesses that might be interested in opening in Hartsville. They want to see accurate numbers of people to study trends of population growth and projections for the future. Census data helps to let these businesses know where they should expand operations, recruit employees and which products and services they might offer in an area.
Census data is used once every 10 years to ensure that political representation is accurate in Washington D.C. for districts. This process is known as redistricting, and it will allow for districts to be adjusted based on where populations have increased or decreased. Political representation is a popular topic among the public right now, and this is one step that you might take to be sure that your voice is represented.
Census packets have been mailed out, and soon census workers will be going door to door to ensure that each address has submitted information. In the interest of minimizing contact and practicing social distancing, I would encourage all residents to fill out the 2020 census online today. The process is simple and will not take up much of your time.
You can access the 2020 Census online at my2020census.gov.
Daniel Moore is Hartsville’s city manager.
