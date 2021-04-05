1 in 5 South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Of the 11,281 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,042 are occupied (71.29%). Of those, 517 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.43%).

Of the 1,763 ICU beds in the state, 1,149 are occupied (66.17%). Of those, 132 (25.53%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,952 ventilators in the state, 466 are in use (23.87%) and 58 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.22%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.