1 in 5 South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One-third of South Carolinians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and nearly one-fifth are full fully vaccinated.
As of Friday, 2,100,743 vaccine doses have been received by South Carolina residents, according to state health officials.
That breaks down to 1,376,994 first doses received (33.5%), and 784,143 South Carolinians are fully vaccinated (19.5%).
On Monday, 641 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 345 probable cases were reported in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Seven confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported.
In the Pee Dee, 34 confirmed cases, two probable cases and one death were reported.
Florence County led with 17 confirmed cases and two probable cases. Williamsburg County was next (7/0), followed by Marion County (6/0), Darlington County (3/0), Marlboro County (1/0) and Dillon County (0/0).
The only death in the region was reported in Dillon County.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 467,750 confirmed cases and 88,719 probable cases, plus 81,111 confirmed deaths and 1,092 probable deaths.
Of the 22,454 tests that were conducted Friday, 4.4% were positive. As of Friday, 6,870,045 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,281 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,042 are occupied (71.29%). Of those, 517 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.43%).
Of the 1,763 ICU beds in the state, 1,149 are occupied (66.17%). Of those, 132 (25.53%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,952 ventilators in the state, 466 are in use (23.87%) and 58 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.22%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.