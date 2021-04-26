2 of state’s latest 3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only three new confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Monday by state health officials, but two of the people who died were from the Pee Dee.
One person died in Marion County and one person died in Dillon County. Both were middle-age.
Of the 362 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 164 probable cases reported Monday in the state, 18 confirmed cases and four probable cases were from the Pee Dee.
Darlington County (6/0) led the region, followed by Florence County (5/2) and Marlboro (5/0) counties. Williamsburg County (2/1) was next. Neither Dillon County nor Marion County reported any cases, although one probable can was reported in Marion County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 479,618 confirmed cases, 95,897 probable cases, 8,307 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.
To date, 7,330,515 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 13,206 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 3.7%.
As of Saturday, 2,801,055 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,680,862 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (40.9%) and 1,214,810 are fully vaccinated (29.6%).
Of the 11,273 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,328 are occupied (73.88%). Of those, 490 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.88%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.