2 of state’s latest 3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only three new confirmed coronavirus deaths were reported Monday by state health officials, but two of the people who died were from the Pee Dee.

One person died in Marion County and one person died in Dillon County. Both were middle-age.

Of the 362 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 164 probable cases reported Monday in the state, 18 confirmed cases and four probable cases were from the Pee Dee.

Darlington County (6/0) led the region, followed by Florence County (5/2) and Marlboro (5/0) counties. Williamsburg County (2/1) was next. Neither Dillon County nor Marion County reported any cases, although one probable can was reported in Marion County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 479,618 confirmed cases, 95,897 probable cases, 8,307 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.

To date, 7,330,515 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 13,206 people were tested Saturday. The positivity rate was 3.7%.

As of Saturday, 2,801,055 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,680,862 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (40.9%) and 1,214,810 are fully vaccinated (29.6%).