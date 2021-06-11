223 graduate from Hartsville High School

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Over 220 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas from Hartsville High School Friday morning.
Madilyn Johnson was the Class of 2021 valedictorian.
She began her speech by providing the etymology of the word graduation. She said that graduation's root word is the Latin word gradus, which means step.
"High school graduation is a monumental achievement," Johnson said. "It is the culmination of many steps. Though this is a joyous occasion, you have not reached the finish line. All of you have yet to realize your full potential."
Johnson said she had run track for six years and wanted to use a running analogy.
"You finished high school, you finished the first lap," Johnson continued. "You have not won the race yet. I encourage you all to continue to strive for excellence by taking one step forward at a time."
She also encouraged her classmates to go forward with honor and courage to overcome obstacles.
Lily Ferguson was the class salutatorian. She provided a welcome for the class to those attending the graduation.
Corey Lewis, principal, also spoke at the graduation, reminding the seniors of their perseverance and their abilities to work together for the benefit of the whole.
The amount of scholarship dollars won by the Class of 2021 will not be available until next week.
Darlington County Schools provided a list of 236 seniors at Hartsville High School. The program provided at Friday's ceremonies lists 223 graduates.
The seniors are:
Dandrionah Allen
Shelby Allen
Tyler Amerson
Christopher Andrews
Abigail Ard
Jasmine Asencio
Aaliyah Austin
Jubarrie Austin
Nancy Beasley
Daniel Belin
Ashante Benjamin
Christopher Black
Kaylee Blair
Daniel Briske
Yasmine Bristow
Noah Brockett
ShyTeka Brockington
Ja'mya Brown
Jordyn Brown
Markea Brown
Neakiah Brown
Ahonesti Brunson
Stephen Brunson
Victoria Bryan
Alexie Bulson
Jonah Burr
Karson Byerly
Garrett Byrd
McKenzie Byrd
Rone Campbell
Bailey Carraway
Johnathan Carraway
Colby Catoe
Kenley Caudle
Andrew Chapman
Joshua Chavis
Heather Clark
Taila Coe
Laila Cooper
Caeli Crews
Andrew Dabney
Cassidy Davis
Destini Davis
Kayla Davis
Emaleigh Delvalle
Kinley Dempsey
Russell Devine
Zavien Dewitt
Zimya Dewitt
Jatavia Dixon
Keyshawn Dolford
Sidney Easters
Cesare Edwards
Chase Elsesser
Isabelle Elsesser
LaDonta Evans
Nicholas Evans
Karli Felkel
Lily Ferguson
Alexander Fox
Benjamin Gainey
Candalin Gainey
Cheyanne Gainey
James Gainey
Kaitlyn Gainey
Kamden Gainey
Randa Gainey
Sarah Gainey
Tyler Gainey
William Gainey
Will Galloway
Randinesha Garner
Terron Garner
Danesha Gavin
Ashlyn Goff
Cordale Graham
Saquan Gray
Shydera Gray
Taylor Green
Loren Griggs
Olivia Griggs
Ryann Griggs
Austin Gullette
Robert Gunter
Ta’Liyah Hadley
Jaelyn Haigler
Hunter Hannah
Mary Harrington
Connor Helms
James Herring
Antwuan Hickman
Gage Hickman
Jeremy Hinson
Kelsi Hoffman
Gabriel Hopkins
Hayes Hopkins
Devonte Hough
Dijour Hough
Jackson Howle
Kari Hubert
Brianna Huntley
Savannah Hutto
Joshua Irick
Yakhiah Jacks
Abigail Jackson
Gabrielle Jackson
JaHalley Jackson
Shamal Jackson
Landon Jacobs
Jose Jimenez-Rodriguez
Carl Johnson
Emalee Johnson
India Johnson
Kailyn Johnson
Madilyn Johnson
Matthias Johnson
Rachel Johnson
Rashon Johnson
Orlando Jones
Morgan Keith
Kelli Kelly
Khalea Omyra Kelly
Tarrence Ketter
Kirston Kinard
BryAnna Kling
Mary Lett
Dawson Linden
Thomas Lucas
Lamaria Lucky
Ryan Lynch
David Matteson
Marisco McCall
Isis McCoy
Kaleiah McCullough
Jaylen McDaniel
Daylon McDonald
Dezmond McDonald
Jaelyn McDonald
Miasia McDonald
Emani McFadden
A’Shani McFarland
Darian McMillan
Kendall McRae
John McWhorter
Samantha Medina
Jairo Mendez
Kearston Miles
Keenan Mitchell
Caira Mixon
John Mixon
Alexis Moore
Christopher Moore
Richard Moore
Elijah Morales
Ty’Asia Moses
Aliyah Muhammad
Corey Munn
Tillman Munson
Dynaisia Murphy
Banxton Norwood
Emily Osmundson
Kevin Otto
Hunter Parker
Robert Parker
Danny Pearson
Carter Peavy
Dariyan Pendergrass
Sewah Peoples
William Phillips
Darian Porter
Nicholas Porter
Zontavia Prescott
Cole Price
Kierstin Pringle
Matthew Quinn
Alexis Ragan
Antonio Rangel
Alexandra Ranker
Collin Reason
Joshua Rhoads
Kyshauna Robinson
Tkia Robinson
Diego Rocha
Samuel Rodriguez
David Roemhildt
Micheal Roemhildt
Christopher Rogers
Amber Rollins
Eddie Sanchez
Leland Saxton
Audrey Schroeder
Skyler Shaw
Micheal Sheffield
Chyna Simon
Emaliegh Sivula
Zaereona Slater
Aliesha Smith
Christine Smith
Kadeijah Smith
Matthew Smith
Brandon Soto
Brooklyn Steen
Abby Stewart
Ameonta Sutton
Owen Taylor
Markia Thomas
Jakob Thompson
Kayla Thompson
Joshua Tolson
Abigail Trader
Hulicis Trejo
Alexandria Tucker
Jacob Turbeville
Treyvoris Turner
James Tyner
Sarah Tyner
Lane Vaught