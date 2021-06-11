223 graduate from Hartsville High School

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Over 220 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas from Hartsville High School Friday morning.

Madilyn Johnson was the Class of 2021 valedictorian.

She began her speech by providing the etymology of the word graduation. She said that graduation's root word is the Latin word gradus, which means step.

"High school graduation is a monumental achievement," Johnson said. "It is the culmination of many steps. Though this is a joyous occasion, you have not reached the finish line. All of you have yet to realize your full potential."

Johnson said she had run track for six years and wanted to use a running analogy.

"You finished high school, you finished the first lap," Johnson continued. "You have not won the race yet. I encourage you all to continue to strive for excellence by taking one step forward at a time."

She also encouraged her classmates to go forward with honor and courage to overcome obstacles.

Lily Ferguson was the class salutatorian. She provided a welcome for the class to those attending the graduation.