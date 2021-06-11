 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
223 graduate from Hartsville High School
0 Comments

223 graduate from Hartsville High School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Over 220 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas from Hartsville High School Friday morning. 

Madilyn Johnson was the Class of 2021 valedictorian. 

She began her speech by providing the etymology of the word graduation. She said that graduation's root word is the Latin word gradus, which means step. 

"High school graduation is a monumental achievement," Johnson said. "It is the culmination of many steps. Though this is a joyous occasion, you have not reached the finish line. All of you have yet to realize your full potential." 

Johnson said she had run track for six years and wanted to use a running analogy. 

"You finished high school, you finished the first lap," Johnson continued. "You have not won the race yet. I encourage you all to continue to strive for excellence by taking one step forward at a time." 

She also encouraged her classmates to go forward with honor and courage to overcome obstacles. 

Lily Ferguson was the class salutatorian. She provided a welcome for the class to those attending the graduation. 

Corey Lewis, principal, also spoke at the graduation, reminding the seniors of their perseverance and their abilities to work together for the benefit of the whole.  

The amount of scholarship dollars won by the Class of 2021 will not be available until next week. 

Darlington County Schools provided a list of 236 seniors at Hartsville High School. The program provided at Friday's ceremonies lists 223 graduates. 

The seniors are: 

Dandrionah Allen

Shelby Allen

Tyler Amerson

Christopher Andrews

Abigail Ard

Jasmine Asencio

Aaliyah Austin

Jubarrie Austin

Nancy Beasley

Daniel Belin

Ashante Benjamin

Christopher Black

Kaylee Blair

Daniel Briske

Yasmine Bristow

Noah Brockett

ShyTeka Brockington

Ja'mya Brown

Jordyn Brown

Markea Brown

Neakiah Brown

Ahonesti Brunson

Stephen Brunson

Victoria Bryan

Alexie Bulson

Jonah Burr

Karson Byerly

Garrett Byrd

McKenzie Byrd

Rone Campbell

Bailey Carraway

Johnathan Carraway

Colby Catoe

Kenley Caudle

Andrew Chapman

Joshua Chavis

Heather Clark

Taila Coe

Laila Cooper

Caeli Crews

Andrew Dabney

Cassidy Davis

Destini Davis

Kayla Davis

Emaleigh Delvalle

Kinley Dempsey

Russell Devine

Zavien Dewitt

Zimya Dewitt

Jatavia Dixon

Keyshawn Dolford

Sidney Easters

Cesare Edwards

Chase Elsesser

Isabelle Elsesser

LaDonta Evans

Nicholas Evans

Karli Felkel

Lily Ferguson

Alexander Fox

Benjamin Gainey

Candalin Gainey

Cheyanne Gainey

James Gainey

Kaitlyn Gainey

Kamden Gainey

Randa Gainey

Sarah Gainey

Tyler Gainey

William Gainey

Will Galloway

Randinesha Garner

Terron Garner

Danesha Gavin

Ashlyn Goff

Cordale Graham

Saquan Gray

Shydera Gray

Taylor Green

Loren Griggs

Olivia Griggs

Ryann Griggs

Austin Gullette

Robert Gunter

Ta’Liyah Hadley

Jaelyn Haigler

Hunter Hannah

Mary Harrington

Connor Helms

James Herring

Antwuan Hickman

Gage Hickman

Jeremy Hinson

Kelsi Hoffman

Gabriel Hopkins

Hayes Hopkins

Devonte Hough

Dijour Hough

Jackson Howle

Kari Hubert

Brianna Huntley

Savannah Hutto

Joshua Irick

Yakhiah Jacks

Abigail Jackson

Gabrielle Jackson

JaHalley Jackson

Shamal Jackson

Landon Jacobs

Jose Jimenez-Rodriguez

Carl Johnson

Emalee Johnson

India Johnson

Kailyn Johnson

Madilyn Johnson

Matthias Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rashon Johnson

Orlando Jones

Morgan Keith

Kelli Kelly

Khalea Omyra Kelly

Tarrence Ketter

Kirston Kinard

BryAnna Kling

Mary Lett

Dawson Linden

Thomas Lucas

Lamaria Lucky

Ryan Lynch

David Matteson

Marisco McCall

Isis McCoy

Kaleiah McCullough

Jaylen McDaniel

Daylon McDonald

Dezmond McDonald

Jaelyn McDonald

Miasia McDonald

Emani McFadden

A’Shani McFarland

Darian McMillan

Kendall McRae

John McWhorter

Samantha Medina

Jairo Mendez

Kearston Miles

Keenan Mitchell

Caira Mixon

John Mixon

Alexis Moore

Christopher Moore

Richard Moore

Elijah Morales

Ty’Asia Moses

Aliyah Muhammad

Corey Munn

Tillman Munson

Dynaisia Murphy

Banxton Norwood

Emily Osmundson

Kevin Otto

Hunter Parker

Robert Parker

Danny Pearson

Carter Peavy

Dariyan Pendergrass

Sewah Peoples

William Phillips

Darian Porter

Nicholas Porter

Zontavia Prescott

Cole Price

Kierstin Pringle

Matthew Quinn

Alexis Ragan

Antonio Rangel

Alexandra Ranker

Collin Reason

Joshua Rhoads

Kyshauna Robinson

Tkia Robinson

Diego Rocha

Samuel Rodriguez

David Roemhildt

Micheal Roemhildt

Christopher Rogers

Amber Rollins

Eddie Sanchez

Leland Saxton

Audrey Schroeder

Skyler Shaw

Micheal Sheffield

Chyna Simon

Emaliegh Sivula

Zaereona Slater

Aliesha Smith

Christine Smith

Kadeijah Smith

Matthew Smith

Brandon Soto

Brooklyn Steen

Abby Stewart

Ameonta Sutton

Owen Taylor

Markia Thomas

Jakob Thompson

Kayla Thompson

Joshua Tolson

Abigail Trader

Hulicis Trejo

Alexandria Tucker

Jacob Turbeville

Treyvoris Turner

James Tyner

Sarah Tyner

Lane Vaught

Nathan Ward

Harley Watford

Joshua Watford

Jakya Watters

Jatara Watters

Amira Wesley

Aniyah White

James White

Rachel White

Madeline Wiles

Ashanti Williams

Sebastian Williamson

Audrey Wilson

Madison Winburn

Teagen Windham

Linkin Winning

Z’Nyah Witherspoon

Alexis Wood

Michael Woodham

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Civic groups hold joint meeting
News

Civic groups hold joint meeting

HARTSVILLE – The annual joint meeting of the civic organizations – Rotary, Kiwanis, Sunrise Rotary and Lions – was held May 25 at the Hartsvil…

+22
Fagan, June brothers honored at 100th annual meeting of the chamber
News

Fagan, June brothers honored at 100th annual meeting of the chamber

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — For a century, the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce has been holding its annual meeting. It has survived World War II, The Depression and now a pandemic. On Thursday night, nearly 200 chamber members and guests attended the 100th Annual Meeting of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce held at the Hartsville Country Club.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert