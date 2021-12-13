A new pet shop opens in downtown Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – A new pet store has opened in the old Rambo’s building in downtown Hartsville. Purrs McBarkin’ owned by Dave Zanoni, had a ribbon cutting on opening day, Dec. 9, with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hartsville both on hand.

Zanoni said opening a pet store has been a life-long dream. He retired after about 36 years with an engineering company to pursue that dream in Hartsville.

He was transferred to the Florence area when the company he worked for in South Florida, closed but decided to open his business in Hartsville.

“I love Hartsville. I am so happy to be here,” he said.

Zanoni says he is an animal lover. He has two dogs, three cats and two birds.

“I once had 150 snakes as a kid,” he said.

His wife, Tracy, also loves animals and has her own pet grooming business, Pet Grooming in the Pines, which she operates out of their home.

“She keeps them nice and clean,” Zanoni said. “And I keep them healthy and happy.”