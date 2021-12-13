 Skip to main content
A new pet shop opens in downtown Hartsville
A new pet shop opens in downtown Hartsville

A new pet shop opens in downtown Hartsville

Dave Zanoni cuts the ribbon of his new pet store in downtown Hartsville. Standing next to him is his wife, Tracy, holding their rescue dog, Vinny. Tony is their other dog. Holding the ribbon is Murphy Monk, left, president of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, and Lauren Baker, director of Tourism & Communications with the city of Hartsville.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE – A new pet store has opened in the old Rambo’s building in downtown Hartsville. Purrs McBarkin’ owned by Dave Zanoni, had a ribbon cutting on opening day, Dec.  9, with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hartsville both on hand.

Zanoni said opening a pet store has been a life-long dream. He retired after about 36 years with an engineering company to pursue that dream in Hartsville.

He was transferred to the Florence area when the company he worked for in South Florida, closed but decided to open his business in Hartsville.

“I love Hartsville. I am so happy to be here,” he said.

Zanoni says he is an animal lover. He has two dogs, three cats and two birds.

“I once had 150 snakes as a kid,” he said.

His wife, Tracy, also loves animals and has her own pet grooming business, Pet Grooming in the Pines, which she operates out of their home.

“She keeps them nice and clean,” Zanoni said. “And I keep them healthy and happy.”

He said they both love getting up in the morning and going to work. He said when you love what you do it doesn’t seem like work at all.

Zanoni said he joined the chamber because the people were so helpful in getting him started in business.

“I am glad to be downtown,” he said.

Zanoni said there are nice restaurants and shops for people and now there is a place for pets. He offers quality pet food and supplies.

The pet store hours are: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p .m.

