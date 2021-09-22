 Skip to main content
Acai Express opens in Hartsville
Acai Express opens in Hartsville

Acai Express

Acai Express held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 14. The new business in Hartsville opened approximately three weeks ago at 1407 Retail Row. Owner Upendra Patel and his daughter Kajal Patel cut the ribbon as his wife, Parul Patel, watched. They were assisted by the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce president Murphy Monk (left) and chamber member Charlie Abbott.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE – Acai Express has joined the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and celebrated last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Acai Express offers signature acai bowls and smoothies.

On the menu are items such as classic bowl with acai, granola and banana; Marley bowl with acai, granola, peanut butter, banana and hemp seed; and rainbow bowl with acai, coconut oil, granola, banana, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, mango or pineapple and coconut flakes.

Also on the menu are California and pitaya bowls such as Hollywood bowl, with acai blended with apple juice, banana and strawberries topped with granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes and honey; Malibu bowl with acai blended with guava juice, banana and mango, topped with granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes and honey; and tropical dragon bowl with pitaya blended with guava juice, mango and banana, topped with granola, banana, mango, pineapple, coconut flakes and honey.

They also offer cleansing juices and lemonades.

Owner Upendra Patel said he opened his first location in Hartsville because it is a good, strong town with a healthy business climate.

This is the first Acai Express franchise for the family. They have 10 employees and are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

He said he joined the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce because “if you want to do business, you join the chamber.”

He looks forward to the networking opportunities that come with being a member of the chamber.

To place orders, call 843-917-4085.

Tags

