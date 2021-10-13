Alumni groups share block party event on College Avenue

Butler High School alumni enjoyed getting together for the 100th anniversary since the school began over the weekend. They enjoyed a block party on College Avenue.
Coker University junior Eliza Franklin (from left), sophomore Shannon Ratliff, sophomore Jasmine Lynch and sophomore Keshia Massey attend a block party Friday night on College Avenue celebrating Coker homecoming.
From the left, Justine Jackson of Holland, Tennessee, and Lil Blakney, Mary Evans, Michelle Reddick and Marilyn Washington, all of Hartsville, attend the block party Friday night on College Avenue for the 100th homecoming celebration of Butler High School.
Butler High School alumni celebrate the 100th anniversary of the school over the weekend. On Friday night, they joined Coker University homecoming for a block party downtown on College Avenue.
Lauren Baker (right) with the city of Hartsville makes sure the block party on College Avenue on Friday night runs smoothly. Celebrating were alumni from Butler High School and Coker University alumni and students.
Butler High School alumni enjoy getting together for the 100th anniversary since the school began. A block party was held on Friday on College Avenue.
Children played games during the block party on College Avenue celebrating the 100th year since Butler High School opened and Coker University homecoming.
Coker University celebrated homecoming weekend with a block party Friday night on College Avenue in Hartsville.
ARDIE ARVIDSON
Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Butler alumni and Coker University students and alumni shared a block party on Friday night on College Avenue.
The Butler Heritage Foundation sponsored events for the Butler Centennial celebration, and Coker was celebrating homecoming.
The Butler celebration included a Black Tie event on Saturday, a golf tournament and other activities.
The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School. After the class of 1982 graduated, Butler High School closed, and the campus was used by the Darlington County School District.
In September of 1991, alumni, friends and former faculty organized to transform the campus into a community center. In November 1993, the Foundation formed as a 501©(3) nonprofit to continue the renovation and management of the campus.
Today, the campus houses the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club and the Butler Senior Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!