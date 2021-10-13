 Skip to main content
Alumni groups share block party event on College Avenue
HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Butler alumni and Coker University students and alumni shared a block party on Friday night on College Avenue.

The Butler Heritage Foundation sponsored events for the Butler Centennial celebration, and Coker was celebrating homecoming.

The Butler celebration included a Black Tie event on Saturday, a golf tournament and other activities.

The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School. After the class of 1982 graduated, Butler High School closed, and the campus was used by the Darlington County School District.

In September of 1991, alumni, friends and former faculty organized to transform the campus into a community center. In November 1993, the Foundation formed as a 501©(3) nonprofit to continue the renovation and management of the campus.

Today, the campus houses the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club and the Butler Senior Center.

