AM Auto Sales joins U-Haul dealer network
HARTSVILLE — AM Auto Sales 2 LLC has joined U-Haul Company of South Carolina, Inc. as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Hartsville community.

AM Auto Sales is located at 1503 S. Fifth St. It will offer essential services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

AM Auto Sales owner Ivan Granados said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Darlington County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the United States and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When  customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public.

AM Auto Sales’ normal business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 843-383-6788 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Hartsville-SC-29550/001262/.

