Anchors Away: Hartsville student appointed to the Naval Academy

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A senior set to graduate from Hartsville High School will be trading in the red and white of his high school for the blue and gold of the United States Naval Academy.

Keyshawn Dolford was appointed to the academy by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Dolford said he had wanted to join the military since he was 8 years old.

"I made the decision to join the military roughly around 8 years old," Dolford said. "How I was going to approach that was always up in the air."

He said he was inspired to attend the academy by a visit during his sophomore year from a former Hartsville student who attended the Naval Academy.

"Roughly two years ago, we had a Midshipman [students are known as Midshipmen at the academy] and a former student from Hartsville High School come to talk to us about the Naval Academy and the admissions process," Dolford said. "He gave us his personal training and his insight and it pretty much sold me on the Naval Academy."

Dolford said he was sold on the Naval Academy because he could get a "top of the line" engineering education at a school with NCAA Division I athletics while still being able to get to his end goal of serving his country in the military.