Ann Parker Webb soars at space camp

Ann Parker said her goal is to go to a good college that will help her get in the space program.

Although she is still young, Ann Parker is looking toward the future and a space-related job.

“My dream is to be an astronaut,” Ann Parker said.

She said there are a lot of jobs to choose from and not only with NASA but with private space companies.

“It is very fascinating,” she said. “It never ends. You can keep figuring out things about the universe. There is no limit to what you can learn. It is very intriguing.”

Ann Parker said she likes to study about science, but math is her favorite subject in school.

Meeting lots of new friends at camp is one of the best things about camp, Ann Parker said. She said there were people from all over the country, from Alaska and California, but she was the only one from Hartsville.

She said working with teammates is 10 times better than working alone.

There are team and individual badges to be earned. Ann Parker earned the Commander’s Cup (based on professionalism and how well you complete your mission) and Outstanding Team Award (based on how your team works together).