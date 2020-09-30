Annual Treats on Streets in Hartsville is canceled for this year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The annual Main Street Hartsville Downtown Treats on the Streets has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

However, the Main Street Hartsville Scarecrow Contest on the sidewalks will proceed as usual.

During the annual Treats on the Streets, children dressed as mummies, princesses, pirates, witches, superheroes and other costumed characters walk the four block area of downtown Hartsville where downtown shops, restaurants and businesses hand out candy to the children.

Several thousand children and families each year enjoy this safe downtown event at no charge. More than 3,000 attended last year’s event. Unfortunately, that won’t happen this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Treats On The Streets event has grown so much, and it is one of my favorite events,” said Suzy Moyd, executive director of Main Street Hartsville. "I love seeing our community come together. I love the Costume Contest and the music.