Application period opens for early childhood Montessori Program in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – For parents who would like for their children to enter the Darlington County School District’s early childhood Montessori Program at Bay Road Elementary School in Hartsville in the fall, the application period is open through March 26.

The students and program experienced tremendous success in its first year. Due to that success, the school district is expanding the program by adding an additional class next year for first graders.

The program will serve approximately 56 students, ages 3, 4, 5, and 6 years old. Eligible children must be zoned to attend a Hartsville-area school and must turn 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2021.

According to the American Montessori Society, “Montessori education is an approach to learning that honors the human spirit and the development of the whole child — physical, social, emotional and cognitive — and views the child as one who is naturally eager for knowledge.”