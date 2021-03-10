Application period opens for early childhood Montessori Program in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – For parents who would like for their children to enter the Darlington County School District’s early childhood Montessori Program at Bay Road Elementary School in Hartsville in the fall, the application period is open through March 26.
The students and program experienced tremendous success in its first year. Due to that success, the school district is expanding the program by adding an additional class next year for first graders.
The program will serve approximately 56 students, ages 3, 4, 5, and 6 years old. Eligible children must be zoned to attend a Hartsville-area school and must turn 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2021.
According to the American Montessori Society, “Montessori education is an approach to learning that honors the human spirit and the development of the whole child — physical, social, emotional and cognitive — and views the child as one who is naturally eager for knowledge.”
Distinctive features of the Montessori method: Classes are multi-age (typically 3-year age span). Individual students follow their own interests while also learning from others. Time is given to enable students to explore and internalize concepts and ideas at their own pace while working toward individualized learning goals. Teachers serve as guides and mentors, systematically observing and assessing students’ progress and providing them with support/tools so they can take ownership of their own learning and growth. Learning takes place across a variety of modalities: visual, auditory, tactile, etc.
Parents who are interested in their child attending the Montessori Program can apply online at dcsdschools.org. Applications will be accepted now through March 26. The application window will close at 4:30 p.m. on March 26.
An online lottery will be utilized for placement in the Montessori Program for all students who apply. Parents will be notified of acceptance by email. Waiting lists will be composed of all remaining applicants and maintained throughout the school year.
For more information, contact Marisa Johnson, coordinator of fine arts and innovative programs, at 843-398-2242. You can also visit the Darlington County School District website (dcsdschools.org) for additional information or to apply for the Montessori Program at Bay Road Elementary School in Hartsville.