Artbug studio to become a traveling art studio

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — ArtBug Studio in Hartsville has closed its storefront location on Fifth Street and will become a traveling art studio. Classes ended April 15.

Owner Jenny Altman recently sent out an email to friends saying “ArtBug Studio will continue business as a mobile studio bringing the paint party to group events for local country clubs, churches, restaurants, corporate clients and private groups at their location.”

She said the trend since COVID-19 is that more people want you to bring the party to them. She said they now feel more comfortable in their own settings.

“I have always done that (mobile studio),” she said. “I will be going back to my roots.”

“I’ll still have classes in Hartsville through Black Creek Arts,” Altman said. “I have loved being in Hartsville.”

She stated that she is looking into offering events for paint parties at other locations in the area as well.

She opened the Hartsville studio about three years ago but will now work from her home in Darlington.

“I am moving my daily operations to my newly restored home studio in Darlington,” she said. “I love working from home and having all my creative treasures readily available.”