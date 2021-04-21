Artbug studio to become a traveling art studio

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — ArtBug Studio in Hartsville has closed its storefront location on Fifth Street and will become a traveling art studio. Classes ended April 15.
Owner Jenny Altman recently sent out an email to friends saying “ArtBug Studio will continue business as a mobile studio bringing the paint party to group events for local country clubs, churches, restaurants, corporate clients and private groups at their location.”
She said the trend since COVID-19 is that more people want you to bring the party to them. She said they now feel more comfortable in their own settings.
“I have always done that (mobile studio),” she said. “I will be going back to my roots.”
“I’ll still have classes in Hartsville through Black Creek Arts,” Altman said. “I have loved being in Hartsville.”
She stated that she is looking into offering events for paint parties at other locations in the area as well.
She opened the Hartsville studio about three years ago but will now work from her home in Darlington.
“I am moving my daily operations to my newly restored home studio in Darlington,” she said. “I love working from home and having all my creative treasures readily available.”
She said with her daughter starting first grade, “now is the right stage in my life to work from home where I can be easily available to my family.”
Altman said a lot has changed for everyone the past year.
“This will be best for my family,” she said.
Altman said she will be completely moved out of the Hartsville shop by the end of May.
“I want to expand my business,” she said.
Altman said that in the next few weeks she will be launching a new venture with more on that to come.
“For now I wish to thank you all for your support, friendship and creative camaraderie over the last 10 years of ArtBug Studio,” she said. “Be it mobile or brick and mortar what makes ArtBug Studio so special is all of you who have learned, laughed, created, sipped and painted with me over the years.”