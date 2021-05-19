Ashley Johnson earns Carolina Pines 2021 Mercy Award

HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has named Ashley Johnson, BSN, RN, and certification coordinator, as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Carolina Pines, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines. “We are extremely proud to recognize Ashley for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”