ASK THE TRAINER: The High Ankle Sprain

At times during sports, we hear about the high ankle sprain. Usually this is during football, but it could happen in other sports as well. In this article I will dive into what the high ankle sprain really is and why it is somewhat dreaded in athletics.
The High ankle sprain is different from what you would normally think of when someone says the have sprained their ankle. A typical ankle sprain occurs when the athlete rolls her foot inward like when you step halfway off the sidewalk and your foot rolls in. This typical ankle sprain involves the ligaments on the outside of the ankle. Time out of activity will vary depending on severity but it could be from a couple days to weeks.
On the other hand, the high ankle sprain -- or syndesmosis sprain -- is actually above the ankle. It involves ligaments that hold together the lower leg bones. The tibia and fibula are held together by a ligament in the front called the anterior tibiofibular ligament and in the back the posterior tibiofibular ligament.
Damage to these ligaments usually occur in football when the player is rolled up on from behind or tackled from behind. The foot is usually forced downward and outwardly to cause this injury.
These high ankle sprains usually take longer to heal and cause a delay from returning to play. Time out of activity from a high ankle sprain can be from 2-6 weeks depending on the severity.
In severe sprains an associated fracture of the fibula may also occur. X-rays should be done to rule this out.
Coaches and athletes alike dread hearing that a high ankle sprain has been diagnosed knowing the time to return will be longer than they would like.
Symptoms of a high ankle sprain typically involve tenderness and mild to moderate swelling just above the ankle, pain with weight bearing, and pain with movement into dorsiflexion or downward and with external rotation.
When an athlete is diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, we like to immobilize using a boot so they can still bear weight. If the severity is great, they may need crutches. Ice may be applied for 20 minutes at a time for the first day or two after the injury. A compression wrap is sometimes used to help control swelling.
Now for recovery and return.
Once swelling and pain are controlled an athlete will begin to strengthen the musculature surrounding the ligaments. This usually is done with some light resistance bands initially then moving to heavier bands and resistance devices.
Once out of the boot weight bearing exercises can begin.
hese start with simple balancing and lunges and work to hopping. Once the athlete can hop on the injured foot, run, and cut they are ready to start back to sports.
The timing on any injury will vary from person to person but a high ankle sprain is definitely a longer path to recovery than your typical lateral ankle sprain.
If you think you have suffered a high sprain, see a health care provider to rule out a fracture. If you are in school, work with your athletic trainer to get back to your sport. If not, you may need to see a physical therapist to help you return to activity.