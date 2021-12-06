ASK THE TRAINER: The High Ankle Sprain

At times during sports, we hear about the high ankle sprain. Usually this is during football, but it could happen in other sports as well. In this article I will dive into what the high ankle sprain really is and why it is somewhat dreaded in athletics.

The High ankle sprain is different from what you would normally think of when someone says the have sprained their ankle. A typical ankle sprain occurs when the athlete rolls her foot inward like when you step halfway off the sidewalk and your foot rolls in. This typical ankle sprain involves the ligaments on the outside of the ankle. Time out of activity will vary depending on severity but it could be from a couple days to weeks.

On the other hand, the high ankle sprain -- or syndesmosis sprain -- is actually above the ankle. It involves ligaments that hold together the lower leg bones. The tibia and fibula are held together by a ligament in the front called the anterior tibiofibular ligament and in the back the posterior tibiofibular ligament.

Damage to these ligaments usually occur in football when the player is rolled up on from behind or tackled from behind. The foot is usually forced downward and outwardly to cause this injury.