Author and retired educator Charlie Burry publishes second book

The second book, not so much, he said. In it he recalls “other stories of ‘light bulb’ moments from his life and career, people who influenced him and more life lessons that he thought might be fun to write about and enjoyable for others to read.”

Burry said in the process of writing the second book, he kept remembering things that happened that he thought would be fun to write and read about.

Burry started writing to experience the accomplishment, to get a couple of books in print to hold in his hands and have a sense of pride, hoping along the way that people would enjoy reading them.

He said writing has also helped him adjust to retired life.

With the second book, Burry said he wanted to prove that he wasn’t a one-book author.

“I wanted to see if I could do a second book and do a better job,” he said. “Hence, the title ‘I Got a Better Idea.’”

He said people should never stop learning. The life lessons that he talks about in his second book come through “victory and defeat, heartache and humor, good fortune and fate, friendship and forgiveness.” He said these are things that make us a better person. He said reading is one good way to learn.