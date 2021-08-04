Award-winning Howard Coker moving Sonoco forward

He said the company made a commitment to make it new and better.

He said Hartsville is his hometown and that decision was an easy one for him.

Coker said during the pandemic, people were staying home to eat; the demand for their packaging products skyrocketed. The company saw an unprecedented demand.

Sonoco is a global provider of consumer, industrial, health care and protective packaging.

Sonoco supplies 90% of the paper used to make toilet paper tubes, Coker said.

Everyone knows what happened with toilet paper during COVID.

“The demand was great,” he said.

Coker said customers kept asking them to produce more.

“We had to hunker down and prepare,” he said.

At the same time, Coker said their industrial side was reaching record lows. Between the two, he said they ended up in a good place.

He said the time was right to expand and update the Hartsville facility.

The first question is always what is right for the shareholders, he said.

“It was the right decision,” Coker said.